New eBay AR Feature Finds Seller the Right Size Box for a Shipment

The new augmented reality (AR) powered feature from eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) is going to allow sellers to select the best USPS flat rate box for shipping items to their customers.

Advertisement

eBay Augmented Reality Box Feature

With this new tool, eBay sellers can virtually see if the item fits inside any USPS Flat Rate shipping box and get real-time calculation of shipping costs. This means not having to go through different boxes at the post office before finding the right one.

If you are an individual or small business eBay seller shipping many boxes, the amount of time you save with this feature will be significant. You will make fewer trips to the post office, and you know exactly what you will spend on shipping before you get there.

The new feature was developed using Google’s ARCore platform, which encourages developers to create more AR-enabled apps in its store.

James Meeks, Head of Mobile for eBay, explains the collaboration in a post on the official eBay website. Meeks says, “By coupling Google’s ARCore platform with premiere AR technology built at eBay, we are continuing to make the selling experience more seamless. This technology is just one example of the types of innovation we’re working on to transform eBay. It demonstrates our continual innovation on behalf our sellers to help them save time and remove barriers.”

The AR feature runs on many of the flagship ARCore-enabled Android devices, including Pixel and Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, Galaxy S8 and S8+, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S9 and S9+, LG V30, V30+ (Android O only), Asus Zenfone AR, OnePlus and OnePlus 5.

Finding the Right Box

According to eBay, whether you are shipping automotive parts, a children’s backpack or assorted kitchenware, the AR tool will accurately size the box you need to ship it in.

All you have to do is open the eBay app, tap selling, and scroll down to the AR feature to help you pick the right box. Using the ARCore platform, the app employs motion tracking and environmental understanding to place the item it sees inside a virtual shipping box.

Once you choose the box, the app lets you move it around the item to see how it fits from every angle. This will ensure your item fits properly and you can then go to the post office to get the right USPS Flat Rate shipping box.

If you have an Android ARCore-enabled device, you can start using this feature. The app is available now at the Google Play store here.