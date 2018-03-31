Entrepreneur Cruise Teaches Business Skills in Paradise

If a stimulating environment get’s your entrepreneurial juices flowing, the Entrepreneurs Cruise taking place from April 22-29 may be an option for you.
On your way from Florida to destinations such as Philipsburg, St. Maarten; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Labadee, Haiti you will be with professionals who will teach you the latest innovative technologies, emerging strategies, best practices and much more.
On this year’s cruise, some of the topics to be covered include digital strategy, customer engagement, data science and big data, programmatic advertising and more.
You can learn more about the cruise, including how to sign up in the Featured Events section. This list has different events geared to small business owners across a range of topics.
If you happen to have your own event, contest or award listing, you can visit the Small Business Events Calendar and let the world know about it.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
Entrepreneurs Cruise 2018
April 22, 2018, Florida, United States of America
Are you an Entrepreneur and need to get away and take a break? Ready to recharge, rejuvenate in new surroundings and be inspired by other like minds? Then, you can’t miss the 4th annual Entrepreneurs Cruise! Entrepreneurs Cruise 2018 takes place April 22nd to 29th, 2018 onboard the Royal Caribbean ‘Oasis of the Seas’ Cruise Ship departing Orlando (Port Canaveral), Florida, sailing to Philipsburg (St. Maarten), San Juan (Puerto Rico), Labadee (Haiti). Register today!
DigiMarCon East 2018 – Digital Marketing Conference
May 10, 2018, New York, New York
DigiMarCon East 2018 Digital Marketing Conference takes place May 10th to 11th, 2018 at the luxurious New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square, New York City.
It’s the one digital marketing event you can’t afford to miss! Whether your goal is to reinforce customer loyalty, improve lead generation, increase sales, or drive stronger consumer engagement, DigiMarCon East 2018’s agenda will help attendees enhance their marketing efforts. Sessions will focus on building traffic, expanding brand awareness, improving customer service and gaining insight into today’s latest digital tools. Register today!
TECHSPO Houston 2018
June 06, 2018, Houston, Texas
TECHSPO Houston 2018 is a 2-day technology expo which takes place JUNE 6 – 7, 2018 at the luxurious Houston Marriott Eaton Centre Hotel in Houston, Ontario. TECHSPO Houston brings together developers, brands, marketers, technology providers, designers, innovators and evangelists looking to set the pace in our advanced world of technology. TECHSPO Houston 2018 promises to be better than ever and we’re excited to see all the amazing tech companies and talent that will join us. Register today!
Growth & Success Con
September 17, 2018, Online
This small business virtual conference is dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs at all stages who are stuck in the daily grind of building their businesses and struggle to get solid advice and guidance. An amazing panel of experts in various disciplines and business coaches will share tips & tricks on topics including Growth, Marketing, Management & Business Building for Success. Register today!
More Events
- AWIB Spring Open House
April 03, 2018, New York, New York
- XLIVE – Event Data and Analytics Summit 2018 – Eventtech Conference Las Vegas
April 03, 2018, Beverly Hills, United States
- Ecommerce Operations Summit 2018
April 03, 2018, Columbus, United States
- ESG4 Summit Environmental Social Governance Conference, New York April 2018
April 04, 2018, New York, United States
- Health and Benefits Leadership Conference
April 04, 2018, Las Vegas, United States
- Food Business Entrepreneur Training Academy (10-Part Series)
April 09, 2018, Dublin, CA
- Marketing for Small Business
April 09, 2018, Toronto, Canada
- 7th International Conference on Business and Economic Development (ICBED)
April 09, 2018, New York, United States
- Loan Documentation
April 09, 2018, New York, United States
- Free Bradenton Networking Event powered by Rockstar Connect
April 10, 2018, Bradenton, Florida
- OceanTech Expo
April 10, 2018, Online
- Recurring Revenue Conference 2018
April 12, 2018, Marina del Rey, California
- Small Business Expo 2018 – PHILADELPHIA
April 12, 2018, Philadelphia, United States
- Doral Chamber of Commerce Business Networking Luncheon at Carnival Cruise Line
April 13, 2018, Miami, Florida
- Time Mastery Workshop: 7 Steps to Mastering Your Time with Mark G. Richardson
April 13, 2018, McLean, VA
- Leadership and Team Management Skills
April 17, 2018, Ashford, United Kingdom
- SILICON VALLEY BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE 2018
April 17, 2018, San Francisco, United States
- Time Management and Self-Awareness
April 18, 2018, Ashford, United Kingdom
- Small Business Expo 2018 – WASHINGTON D.C.
April 20, 2018, Washington, United States
- Sales Cruise 2018
April 22, 2018, Cape Canaveral, Florida
More Contests
- Public Vote to Crown America’s Most Unique Small Business Underway
November 08, 2018, http://www.paychex.com/vote?utm_source=contest&utm_medium=press%20release&utm_term=americas-most-unique
