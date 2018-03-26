You Can Thank Us Later -12 Tips for Hiring the Right Person

It can be a daunting task to find the right employee to fill the vacant position your company has to offer. You want someone who can handle the responsibilities of the job and also have a personality that works well with your current employees and overall company culture. So how do you find the best person? To find out, we asked 12 entrepreneurs from Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) the following:

“When evaluating potential new hires, what is your best secret tip to finding the right person who will complement your existing team and help your business grow to new heights?”

How to Hire the Right Person

1. Ask a Lot of Questions

Ask a lot of detailed and precise questions that require pointed answers, not open-ended ones that allow the applicant to pontificate endlessly. For instance, ask “What techniques used or learned at (previous/current job) do you think would help facilitate your transition to doing X job at (your company)?” – Kenneth Cucchia, Campus Credit

2. Interview for the Intangibles

The intangibles let you know if your candidate will blend with your team and have a positive impact on your organization. The big mistake a lot of hiring managers make is relying on a gut feeling to make that call. Craft specific interview questions that help illuminate those “soft” qualities and evaluate them through a strict process. This way, you don’t leave it up to opinion or chance. – Suneera Madhani, Fattmerchant

3. Seek Like-Mindedness

Our team comprises of people who are good at what they do, and experience when they come on board is secondary. Other than the required knowledge, we look for empathy and a sense of social responsibility. Our interview process encompasses questions that give us insight into the mindset of candidates. With like minds at work, we have already grown significantly in the recent past. – Derek Robinson, Top Notch Dezigns

4. Take Them to Coffee First

I always do the first screen of candidates for any position and take them to coffee. I find that doing that first meeting in a casual environment allows you to get to know the person better. The first meeting is never an interview anyways. I use it to sell our company to the candidate and to screen them for culture fit. I focus on questions to figure out their values and interests before skills. – Luke Liu, Albert

5. Look for Chemistry Above All Else

When looking to hire someone new I look for chemistry above anything else. I want to make sure that I jive with the person well and that they mix in with the culture. I had to learn this the hard way. I used to hire based on knowledge and know-how, but I failed every time because I realized that you can be as smart as Bill Gates, but lack the chemistry needed for company success. – Sweta Patel, Silicon Valley Startup Marketing

6. Use the Apple Test

We have over 80 people that work remotely in 27 countries around the world. We’ve discovered one of the most important things we look for is attention to detail. So to test for attention to detail I add in a code sentence inside the job application, such as “Please include the word ‘apple’ inside of your email title when you apply.” This removes everyone that didn’t read the job application. – Liam Martin, TimeDoctor.com

7. Include Your Team in the Hiring Process

Regardless of how much due diligence you put in, you’re always going to find some duds. Make your entire team, or at least your entire department, a part of the hiring process. Slowly introducing a new member, initially as a contractor, is a great way to see how they mesh with your existing team. The worst thing you could do is find out someone’s not the right fit just after the hiring process. – Ali Mahvan, Sharebert

8. Place a Premium on Attitude

For all of the emphasis companies place on hard credentials and other “measurables,” when evaluating new potential hires, there is nothing more important than something deeply intangible: a candidate’s attitude. A person with a winning, can-do attitude will not only find a way to get his or her work done well, but will uplift the rest of the team, and in turn, your business. – Adam Mendler, Beverly Hills Chairs

9. Look for a Single Quality

I recommend figuring out what intangible skill is present in your most successful employees and try to get to the bottom of whether this potential hire embodies that skill, or not. For me, I have boiled down to a single quality of “grit.” That is, how adept are you to being knocked down and getting up stronger than before. – Grayson Lafrenz, Power Digital Marketing

10. Let Them Ask the Questions

After initial introductions, I like to turn the interview over to the candidate by asking “so, what can I answer for you?” It’s a simple test to see how they respond to a non-conventional situation and whether or not they’ve come prepared with research of the company, of myself and of the role. It’s also the first glimpse I have into how they think and approach an opportunity. – Jon Clark, Fuze SEO, LLC

11. Ask About Friends, Family and Hobbies

I believe most people can learn any job, even if they have no experience at it. But teamwork, responsibility, honesty and willingness to learn cannot be taught. My secret when hiring new employees has always been to ask them what they do on their free time. Play team sports, read books, spend time with family and friends — these all say a lot more about a person than what a resume can explain. – Esteban Kadamani, INFINITE WINDOWS LLC

12. Find Someone in Your Extended Network

Ask other colleagues and entrepreneurs if they have heard of someone with the specific qualifications that you are looking for. I’ve found this technique to be the best since it usually lands you “pre-vetted” candidates, saving you precious time during recruiting. Also, your entrepreneur friends may already know your company culture, so they can point you to the right people. – Alejandro Rioja, Flux Chargers