How to Become Better Prepared for Flood Risks to Your Small Business (INFOGRAPHIC)

The costliest year on record for natural disasters in the US was 2017, coming in at $306 billion to date. And flood damage from hurricanes Harvey and Irma had a lot to do with the billions of dollars needed to recover. A new infographic by The Water Filter Men highlights the dangers of floods and what you should do before, during and after a flood.

In the US, floods are the country’s most costly and common natural disaster, responsible for millions of dollars in damages every year. The key to surviving a flood and recovering quickly is to be prepared, having the right insurance and support system in place.

When it comes to businesses, many are not aware standard business insurance doesn’t cover flood damage. In order to protect your business, you have to buy your policy separately through a broker or an insurance company because it is regulated by the federal government. The National Flood Insurance Program provides the information you need for your business and home.

Facts About Flooding

Did you know one foot of quickly-flowing flood water can move most cars of the road? And you can be knocked off balance with only six inches of the same flowing water. Before it gets to this point, the infographic recommends people get prepared.

How to Prepare for a Flood

It begins by putting together an emergency kit and keeping it where you can get to it quickly. When bad weather is forecast, stay tuned to updates and ask local officials for relocation routes and evacuation centers. You can also prepare your business or home by closing all doors and windows, place sandbags strategically (if you have them), and moving valuable items to a safe location.

During a Flood

During a flood, the infographic recommends you don’t get in the water. This includes not walking or driving in it. If you are in a dry and safe place, stay there until help arrives or the flooding subsides.

After a Flood

When you return to your business or home after the flood, don’t switch the electricity or gas on until it has been properly inspected. Be careful as you walk around damaged areas since the foundation may have been weekend by the water damage. You should then document all damages for your insurance and keep a clear record of the correspondence with your agent.

The infographic has more information, and you can take a look at it below.