Kradle Launches Small Business Management Software

Kradle announces a new software package designed to help small and medium-sized businesses in any industry manage their operations.

The company touts its product as a self-managed software allowing businesses to achieve their competitive potential. Kradle gives small businesses resource planning software capabilities at an inexpensive price, at a low learning curve and with fast implementation.

As small businesses increase their digital presence with eCommerce, social media and 24/7 global availability, effectively managing their operations is getting more complicated. What Kradle aims to do is provide enterprise resource planning tool sets so small companies can obtain the same insights as large enterprises to compete and succeed.

The CEO of Kradle, Michael Haddon, said the software levels the playing field for small to medium-sized businesses. In a press release, he adds, “They now have access to tools which allow them to become more efficient, productive, and profitable.” This includes eliminating repetitive, manual tasks to focus on added value activities for the business.

The Kradle Software Platform

Kradle has been designed so users can build and manage data models unique to their specific needs and industry with tailored workflows. Once they have a system in place, they can analyze operational performance to gain the business insight needed to be more productive and grow.

With Kradle, you are not restricted to the number of workflow templates and pre-configured layouts which limit your flexibility and growth potential. You are in charge of the configurations you put in place with unlimited variations. And all of the data you generate is stored and maintained in the company’s secure database hosted within Microsoft Azure cloud.

The Kradle modules include a database builder and manager, a business process manager, and business analytics. With these modules, you can build your own model, expose weaknesses and exploit strengths, as well as building, allocating, and managing custom tasks.

Pricing

Kradle starts its free 30-day trial without hidden fees or credit card numbers. If you want to move to the pay services, there are three tiers which are priced based on annual billing. Silver is for small businesses and it will run you $49 per month per user. Gold is for medium or growing businesses at $79 per month per user, and Platinum will address large and complex businesses for $119 per month per user.