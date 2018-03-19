MailChimp Launches GDPR Compliance Tools for Small Businesses

The launch of MailChimp‘s new tools for General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance will make your life much easier when dealing with individuals or businesses in Europe.

The GDPR rules apply to organizations based in the European Union as well as businesses that have customers and contacts there. MailChimp says it wants to simplify the process of getting ready for GDPR with easy to use tools to ensure you will be compliant with the new requirements.

For small businesses communicating with individual customers or other organizations in the EU, it’s necessary to start taking steps to comply, if you haven’t already. As MailChimp sees it, the efforts it takes to comply with GDPR can also benefit you and your small business.

The Benefits

The law gives consumers the right to understand what type of data is being collected about them with the right to specify and update permissions. This means they can choose the kind of content they receive or quickly opt out from email subscriptions. According to MailChimp, this type of control can lead to fewer unsubscribes and spam complaints.

The company argues the new rules can lead to higher numbers of deliverability because your customers are getting exactly what they want.

MailChimp GDPR Tools

MailChimp will be releasing the tools in early April, which will be more than a month before the May 25 deadline when the GDPR goes into effect. But in the meantime, the company recommends you get ready by reviewing its guide (PDF).

If you have a MailChimp account, including the free version, you will receive updates to ensure you will be compliant with GDPR. The recommendations include getting consent from your customers with GDPR-friendly fields for all hosted forms connected with your account, including landing pages, pop-ups and more.

MailChimp also keeps full records of each version of the forms with the consent the customer agreed to so you can prove your case if there is ever any dispute.

Another important feature is being able to quickly handle subscriber data requests. With the new GDPR rules, subscribers can request their data be amended anytime. MailChimp already lets you export the list and see the date stamp, timestamp, IP address and more for any subscriber.

The MailChimp says it will be simplifying the access to and management of your customer’s data in the coming weeks. Once the changes are implemented, any change requests you receive can be carried out in a single step from within your account.

MailChimp says you can visit its What’s New Page to stay informed on the latest developments.