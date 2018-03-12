12 Tips About Managing Client Expectations You Can’t Afford to Miss

Working with a new client is always stressful. You each have to get to know each other and find out what the expectations are early on. For clients that are overbearing and a bit on the needy side, it can prove to be a strenuous relationship that is fraught with problems from the very start. Getting these issues in check early on is important to salvaging the relationship and ensuring that you are able to work together for the long haul. That’s why we asked 12 entrepreneurs from Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) the following:

“How can businesses effectively manage client expectations early in a relationship?”

Managing New Client Expectations

Here’s what YEC community members had to say:

1. Set Clear Deliverables

“Send your client a highly detailed list of deliverables that contain realistic deadlines for each line item. Review these deliverables with your client one by one and answer any questions they may have prior to moving forward with the project. This will ensure that both you and your client are on the same page and share the same expectations.” ~ Duran Inci, Optimum7

2. Be Authentic

“There’s too much fluff in most business proposals. People love to overpromise, so be authentic, talk to the client about what you are willing to do for them, what you hope to achieve from the relationship and be transparent about the challenges and obstacles involved. An honest assessment of the potential (and challenges) of the relationship is more effective and sets realistic expectations.” ~ Shawn Schulze, Names.org

3. Establish Regular Communication

“Start with good ways to communicate and reach out to each other on a regular basis to stay on top of expectations and perspectives about how the relationship is going. That means asking clients how they want to communicate and how often. Using the channel they like is a great way to start it.” ~ Angela Ruth, Calendar

4. Personally Get to Know Them

“Personally getting to know the client and showing you’re a real human can really help you develop a strong business relationship. Understanding their values, goals, struggles and interests as a person can help you figure out how to work with them, what expectations to set and easily knock down any boundaries early on. This will transfer over to your business relationship and lead to success.” ~ Solomon Thimothy, OneIMS

5. Always Sign a Contract

“Drafting a contract prints in detail what the expectations are of the client and the business supplying the service. Having such details in writing eliminates any miscommunication and makes it easier for both parties to understand the terms of the agreement.” ~ Kate Hancock, OC Facial Care Center

6. Set Realistic Expectations

“Expectations must be outlined accurately in the beginning, and then both parties need to deliver on them. The best way to manage or exceed expectations is to make sure they are grounded in reality. These discussions need to be had early on. If a client expects something that is impossible, you are setting them up for disappointment.” ~ Blair Thomas, eMerchantBroker

7. Be Transparent

“Over time, you’ll develop a list of reasons why your client relationships go wrong. Now, we make it a habit of sharing some of those stories transparently to illustrate how and why we might fail. That way, prospects understand that they have a role in achieving our common goals, and that shared understanding helps lay the groundwork for an honest, transparent relationship going forward.” ~ Peter Kozodoy, GEM Advertising

8. Be Honest

“It’s really important to be clear with clients about what they are going to receive. This is something that can be done when you review the signing contract. A clear itemized list reviewed over the phone will provide a great deal of clarity. The most important thing is to be honest from the beginning.” ~ Nicole Munoz, Start Ranking Now

9. Ask the Client About Specific Goals

“Expectation setting is critical. It starts with asking the client what they’re hoping to achieve and really driving at specifics. Ask them what success looks like and exhaust that line of discussion. Expectation setting can also be enhanced by in-person visits where you can develop a closer connection and have a more meaningful dialogue with the client.” ~ Douglas Baldasare, ChargeItSpot

10. Think Like the Customer

“Although the client will tell you what they expect, they may not share everything because they are uncomfortable explaining it or they forget. That’s why you need to think like the client and realize what it feels like to be them. That can help you better manage expectations because you see more of what they want and why.” ~ Cynthia Johnson, Bell + Ivy

“Be upfront and super clear about the deliverables and make sure the client or partner understands this prior to the engagement. Clients can become unruly and lose sight of the original deal. Some businesses are happy they got a deal done and they’ll let the client bully them. Don’t be afraid to check them. They chose you for a reason and if that reason is forgotten, don’t be afraid to walk away.” ~ Philip Michael, New York Equity Group (NYEG)

12. Have a Client Kick-Off Meeting

“Start your business relationship by organizing a client kick-off meeting. This way, both the client and the team can set clear expectations on what the deliverables are and when to expect them.” ~ Derek Broman, Discount Enterprises LLC deguns.net