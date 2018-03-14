Microsoft iOS Camera App Turns Business Cards into Contacts

The Microsoft Pix camera app for your iPhone now has a business-friendly feature.

The app lets you scan the business card of a contact you’ve just met. It takes the information on that business card and then updates your Contact data for that person. The app also scours LinkedIn to find the new business contact’s profile so the two of you can connect.

The Microsoft Pix app is billed as an intelligent phone app for iPhones. Currently, the app is only available on the Apple App Store and can only be run on iOS devices.

A Look at the Microsoft Pix App

Here’s how it works:

You receive a new business card from one of your contacts. Rather than just filing it away in your back pocket or wallet, take out your iPhone and snap a photo of it.

The Pix app will recognize you’re shooting a business card and this is where some of the new business friendly functionalities begin to kick in. Just tap the button appearing when you point Pix at the card. The app will begin to build a contact profile for you using the name, address, phone numbers and URLs it sees printed there. Or the Pix app will allow you to update one of your existing contact profiles using the new information.

The smart features built into Pix will even allow you to send an email, place a call or visit the website of the contact you’ve just met — right from within the app. You can also visit the contact’s LinkedIn profile, which Pix finds when you first scan the business card.

If you’re in a rush and don’t have time to work on the contact profile right away, Pix will save a photo of the card or cards you’ve shot and you can do all of this updating at a later time.