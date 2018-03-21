5 Mobile App Marketing Tips

So you’ve finally done it.

You have managed to launch your company’s mobile app. After investing tons of time, energy and money, you managed to bring your app to market.

And then … crickets. You’re getting only a few downloads. It seems nobody is interested in what you’re offering. Apparently, mobile apps are not a “build it and they will come” project.

Mobile App Marketing Tips

Chances are, the issue is not the app itself, but the fact nobody knows it exists. This is why it’s important to market your app effectively so people will become interested. This post will give you five practical tips to help you get your mobile app in front of more eyes.

Start Guest Blogging

If you want more users to download your app, you need to gain more exposure and build an audience. This takes time, but if you’re diligent, you can establish authority with a larger group of people and earn more downloads.

While creating content on your website is extremely important, it’s also a good idea to leverage other audiences as well. This is where guest blogging comes in. If you are able to post content on a wider variety of blogs, you will reach more people.

Make sure you are targeting blogs that are relevant to your niche so you can get in front of people who are interested in what you’re offering. You might also consider looking at technology publications.

The key point to remember is that your guest blog posts should not be overly promotional. Nobody wants to read a 500 – 800 word sales pitch. Instead, focus on providing quality content. Give the reader something they didn’t have before they read your piece.

Most sites will allow you to include a short bio with a link. Be sure to include a link to your app as well as your website if possible.

Get Five Star Reviews

Getting positive reviews is essential to the success of your marketing efforts. Before downloading an app, people typically check the reviews first. Positive reviews provide the social proof you will need in order to entice more people to download your app.

The key is to make sure your users have an easy time using your app. If your app runs slowly and is difficult to utilize, it is more likely consumers will leave negative reviews.

Before launching the app, you should make sure to thoroughly test its features. Make sure it’s fast, smooth and easy before you make it public. Of course, if you have already launched the app, it’s not too late to make sure you reconfigure the design in a way that promotes positive reviews.

Also, you want to make sure you’re asking for review as well. Soliciting your user’s feedback will give you valuable information to help you improve their experience. Of course, if you’re app is already delighting them, asking for a review will increase the number of positive comments you receive.

Contact Influencers

Let’s face it, you will need to work hard to market your mobile app effectively. It’s not an overnight process. However, if you’re smart, you can get others to help you gain more exposure.

Try reaching out to bloggers and members of the media. Target influencers in your industry and tell them about your app. If your product is interesting enough, they might want to cover it. Encourage them to try it out and review it.

There are tons of blogs from which you can choose. Try to look at publications that fall into your niche and go after those first. Getting your app featured in a blog takes persistence, but you don’t want to be too pushy. Give the person in charge enough time to respond before following up.

Optimize for the App Store

Another step you must take is to use app store optimization. This will help you gain more visibility on the app store on which your app is featured. App store optimization is similar to search engine optimization in that it makes it easier for consumers to find your app.

When you’re writing your description, make sure you’re using the right keywords. You want to consider what people will type in when they’re searching for topics related to your app. You may even want to hire a copywriter who can make your mobile app easier to find, and more attractive for potential users.

Hold Contests

Lastly, you should consider holding contests to attract more downloads. Of course, you must make sure the contest is related to your app and its functionality.

Here’s an example. Let’s say your app helps fishing enthusiasts find fishing spots. You might hold a contest in which you give away free fishing equipment for those who enter. It might require a small investment, but if you attract enough participants, you will get more downloads.

Another benefit of contests is that it becomes easier to gain exposure through word of mouth. One person might download your app to participate in the contest, but if they enjoy using the app, they will tell their friends.

Final Thoughts

Getting more people to download your mobile app isn’t easy. But with perseverance, you can develop a marketing plan to attract more users who may be interested.

The tips in this article will help you earn more users over time, but remember, it’s a marathon, not a sprint. Keep moving forward and you will see success.