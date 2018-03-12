Best Employee Perks: How to Use Them for Business Success

With the right perks, employers can deliver the work-life balance many of today’s workforce is looking for. A new survey by Clutch reveals one of the most valued of these perks is flexible work hours, which make it possible to achieve this balance. This was the case for more than 2 in 5 or 41 percent of the respondents in the survey.

The report that follows the survey asks, “Why Employee Perks and Company Culture Matter?” And according to Clutch Content Creator and Marketer Elizabeth Ballou, who wrote the report, it is because businesses offering perks will benefit with more productive employees.

This doesn’t only apply to large enterprises. Ballou says small businesses can also provide perks by carefully choosing what to make available and being flexible in the implementation of employee perks.

The goal is to make your employees feel appreciated and valued in your organization. resources/why-employee-perks-company-culture-matter" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ballou writes, “Whether those perks come in the form of a free snack bar, the option to work from home, company retreats or reduced-rate evening classes, employee perks show workers that businesses care about their wellbeing.”

The Clutch survey was carried out with 507 participants holding full-time jobs. It was made up of 52 percent female and 48 male respondents split evenly among 18-34, 35-54, and 55 or older age groups. Respondents came from a wide range of companies with anywhere from 1 to 10,000 employees, but the largest group, or 21 percent, came from organizations with between 1 and 10 employees.

And, the Most Important Employee Perk is…

Some of the key findings in the survey revealed 42 percent of respondents didn’t have employee perks and more than half or 53 percent have perks which give them a better quality of life. Of those respondents who receive the perks, 66 percent said they are satisfied with them.

When perks are available, the most common ones are flexible working hours at 32 percent, professional development at 28 percent, fitness, health perks, and food and snacks at 19 percent, and working from home at 14 percent, according to respondents.

As to how these perks benefit employees, 53 percent said it gave them better quality of life and another 49 percent felt valued. In addition 44 percent reported improved physical and mental health, 42 percent reported cost savings and 33 percent reported better bonding with coworkers has benefits of added perks.

Small Businesses

Ballou suggests small businesses can provide perks with health and wellness programs by covering some or all of the cost of gym or other club memberships. Businesses can also take part in the professional development of their employees by offering access to online courses or internal training by senior staff.

Takeaway

Perks improve the working environment of your employees, which in turn make their lives better inside and outside of the workplace. Whether the perk is offering flexible hours or something specific to each of your employees, you can be creative in how you choose to provide them. And you don’t have to be a large company to make it happen.