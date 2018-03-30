In the News: Facebook Scandals Grow, Should Small Businesses Rethink Using the Site?

This week the issue of privacy in social media dominated the news. And as Mark Zuckerburg gets ready to head to Washington, the impact of Facebook’s woes on small businesses was addressed. The of eroding trust in the social network among Americans could make may have small businesses rethinking use of Facebook to reach customers.

This week’s summary also looks at the economy, financing, and technology trends to name but a few of the topics. You can take a look at the rest of the small business news and information roundup below.

Social Media

Could Facebook’s Latest Data Collection Scandal Impact Small Business Users?

Facebook is in the midst at a series of scandals threatening to impact the size of its user base and thus perhaps its usefulness to small businesses seeking to reach potential customers. Small businesses can create Facebook pages for their brands and use promoted posts and other paid advertising to reach Facebook users.

Facebook Suffering from Trust Issues Compared to Other Small Business Providers

Americans are losing trust in Facebook (NASDAQ: FB). American Trust in Facebook Declining According to a recent poll conducted by Reuters and Ipsos, the social media company ranked lowest in trust on privacy issues among the major tech companies serving small businesses.

52% of Small Businesses Post on Social Media Daily

The latest Clutch survey says 52 percent of small businesses post on social media every day, and women-owned businesses are more likely to use it more than men. How Small Businesses Use Social Media in 2018 Seventy-one percent said they use social media, with 16 percent that are not currently using it but plan on doing so, and 13 percent said they don’t use it all.

Economy

Reaction from Small Business Community Mixed on Omnibus Spending Bill

Late last week, President Donald Trump signed into law the 2018 omnibus spending bill. It’s being called a long-term spending plan for the federal government. And because Trump signed it into law despite threatening to veto it, another federal government shutdown was averted.

Employment

Google Hire Now Lets You Make Employment Decisions Right in Gmail

Last year Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) entered the recruiting space with Google Hire, an Applicant Tracking System software for small businesses, and now it has improved the service with the addition of a Gmail add-on. What does this mean for recruiters? You can now interact with potential candidates within Gmail and not have to switch between applications.

Marketing Tips

Apply These 4 Steps to Improve Digital Marketing Optimization (INFOGRAPHIC)

For your digital marketing efforts to produce desired results, you need a strategy. And to stay relevant, you need to revisit that strategy from time to time.

Retail Trends

Shopify vs. Amazon: Which is Better for Your Ecommerce Business?

If you plan to sell products online, you’ll need to choose the right platform for your online store. Amazon and Shopify are both great platforms to launch an ecommerce business, but there are big differences between the two you’ll need to sort through. Shopify vs Amazon Fiverr just completed an analysis of the two platforms.

Sales

Only 53% of Salespeople Made Their Quotas in 2017, How About Your Team?

Only 53 percent of salespeople made their quota in 2017 according to The Miller Heiman Group and CSO Insights “2017 World-Class Sales Practices Study”. This was across the board regardless of company size, industry and location. But obviously if your small business employees a sales team, you should examine their numbers to see whether they are part of the trend.

Small Biz Spotlight

Spotlight: Former Contractor Breaks into Ecommerce with Wood Tree Swings

Dean Morrow built his business on classic product — with a twist. Morrow is the founder of Wood Tree Swings. The company seeks to update and personalize this type of product while still maintaining the old-time feel. Read about Morrow’s entrepreneurial experience and the business itself in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

Small Business Loans

5 Secrets of Improving Your Credit Scores in Small Business Finance

Most entrepreneurs at one point or another must search for funding to launch of grow their businesses. Startups, by nature, do not have a track record of generating revenue or profits. Nor do they have a history of repaying loans. However, individuals do. This is why credit scores play such a critical role in small business finance.

Small Business Operations

How to Become Better Prepared for Flood Risks to Your Small Business (INFOGRAPHIC)

The costliest year on record for natural disasters in the US was 2017, coming in at $306 billion to date. And flood damage from hurricanes Harvey and Irma had a lot to do with the billions of dollars needed to recover. A new infographic by The Water Filter Men highlights the dangers of floods and what you should do before, during and after a flood.

Startup

Report Reveals the Costs of Starting a Restaurant

If you are looking to open a restaurant, ascertaining the initial startup and expected operational cost will help you determine what kind of establishment you can open. The new infographic from Bid on Equipment goes into great detail as to what it will cost you to start and operate a restaurant.

Technology Trends

Zoho Creator 5 Ups the Ante for Low-Code App Builder Tools

Zoho today announced a major update to Zoho Creator, its “low code no code” tool to enable anyone to create an app. Creator 5 is the fifth major release in the tool’s 12 year history. A Look at Zoho Creator 5 Overall, the feel of the new Zoho Creator is more intuitive and easier to use.

Small Businesses Can Now Send Money Using Google Voice Assistant

Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is continuing its integration of Google Assistant in more services as it looks to compete with Amazon’s Alexa and even Apple’s Siri when it comes to payments. The latest effort is being able to send money from your contacts using your voice and Google Pay.

The Average Website Is Cyber Attacked 44 Times Per Day

In its analysis of 6 million websites, SiteLock said the average small business site experiences 44 attacks per day or 16,060 attacks per year. The SiteLock Website Security Insider Q4 2017 report identified alarming trends in attacker behavior and tactics, according to the company. SiteLock Website Security Insider Q4 2017 Although the 44.