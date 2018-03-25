Piktochart Introduces Design Collaboration for Your Small Business Team

Piktochart has a new collaborative design tool to bring groups like your small business team together to work on visuals with Pro Team.

Piktochart for Teams

The features Piktochart has integrated into its platform gives everyone collaborating on projects access to the same media library while being able to comment and make rounds of revisions. According to the company, this solves the “feedback loop” teams can get caught up in just to make a single revision.

As more small businesses use freelancers and remote workers to get things done, avoiding this “feedback loop” will save a lot of time by expediting the collaborative process. Whether you are using Slack or other collaborative tools with endless threads of back and forth, having everyone participate in the changes being made in real-time is a great alternative.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Piktochart Pro Team

Pro Team places all of your assets in one dashboard and in one place. And once in there, everyone that is part of the team can start collaborating.

Teams can create and edit each other’s work with direct annotated comments on visual projects. Everyone with a stake in the project, including marketing, sales and clients can participate in the process. And if you’re not logged in, you will get an automatic update about changes, comments and edits to your visuals via email notifications.

You can add or remove team members as needed and also transfer personal projects easily to the team’s workspace instantly.

The Pro Team plan gives you hundreds of professionally designed templates, password protection for private projects, high-res downloads and custom color schemes and brand colors.

Price and Availability

Piktochart is available in three tiers along with special pricing for nonprofits, educators, and students. The Lite version starts at $12.50 per month, followed by Pro for $24.17 per month, and Pro Team for $82.50 for five users. If you qualify for special pricing, you need to contact the company. You can sign up for a free trial here.