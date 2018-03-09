About Us   |   Advertise

(POLL) When Was the Last Time You Attended a Business Networking Event?

Every week, Small Business Trends publishes a list of great business networking events. They’re everywhere and it’s likely there is one near your small business — even if it’s not on our list.

So this week, we want to know when was the last time you attended one of these events?

Do you go all the time, just once in a while, just once … never?

A networking event can be a great opportunity to meet like-minded individuals, entrepreneurs in the same position as you. The right event can also be a place where your small business meets new clients for the first time or learns the latest tricks of the trade.

Take a minute to answer our poll question this week. And feel free to keep the conversation going in the Comments section. Tell us why these events are important to you or why you think they may not be for you.

When Was the Last Time You Attended a Business Networking Event?

