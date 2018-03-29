Being able to track and monitor prices quickly and efficiently is a huge advantage for small businesses. With prices constantly fluctuating, price tracking apps allow you to buy items for your small business at the right time and for the right price. And buying at the right price will save your business money, ultimately boosting your bottom line.

Advertisement

Price Tracking Apps

Give those responsible for buying products in your business a helping hand with the following 10 best price tracking apps for small business owners.

Price Tracker for Amazon

If your business makes a lot of purchases on Amazon, Price Tracker for Amazon will help you save money by tracking and checking the prices of the products you need to buy. The app alerts you when your desired items drop in price through ultra-fast notifications.

Notifications can be set to either be generated when lower prices are detected or when items drop to or below a specified price target. Price Tracker for Amazon is free to download on all Android devices from Google Play.

Smartprix

The Smartprix app is a great tool for letting you know of up-to-the-minute discounts and deals around the internet. Your buying team can also watch prices on virtually any item available on the major shopping sites. You can search and browse more than 10 million products from 100 plus categories and get instant price alerts with the Smartprix app.

The Smartprix price comparison app is compatible with all Android devices and is free to download.

idealo

This price comparison app with barcode scanner allows you and your team to find products, compare prices and save more money on essential business items. With the idealo Price Comparison app you can compare over 108 million offers from more than 21,7000 shops. Using a diverse variety of filter functions, you can find high-quality products for the best prices. You can search products via text, speech or EAN code with the integrated barcode scanner.

The app can be downloaded for free complete with a barcode scanner from the Apple app store onto iOS devices.

Fluctuate

Fluctuate is a price tracker which allows you to track the price of products on ecommerce websites. You can use the app to track the price of items on the major sites, including eBay, Amazon, Flipkart and more. Users can view a graph to help them keep track of price changes over time.

Fluctuate is free to download on Android devices from Google Play.

ShopSavvy

ShopSavvy is a price comparison and barcode scanner app available for iPhones and iPads on the App Store for free. Your purchasing team can use this app to discover new products and shopping trends and find the best online and in-store deals from hundreds of the most popular retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Newegg and Best Buy. Each day the app collects millions of products from shopping websites and sorts through the prices and sales to bring your business the best deals. You can even earn cashback when shopping with ShopSavvy.

PriceZombie

PriceZombie allows your business to budget more carefully by tracking prices and price histories while making sure the item you want to buy is the best option for your business and purposes. This web app has add-ons for Firefox, Chrome and Safari. It supports the major retailers, including Amazon, Target, Ikea, Fry’s, HomeDepot and many more. This app also allows you to see live price drops, so you can check if the price of an item falls in real time.

AliPrice – AliExpress Price Tracker

The AliPrice app for Android allows you to find the same products from AliExpress and track historical prices of any AliExpress products. You can also analyze seller ratings, helping you find the best products at the best prices. AliPrice can be downloaded for free from Google Play.

Invisible Hand

Invisible Hand is available to download on the Apple App Store and can be used on iOS devices. Your purchasing team can automatically find the best prices with this useful price tracker app. When searching for a product, the app informs you of where it is cheapest on the internet, saving your business money. The add-on is available for Firefox, Chrome and Safari.

CamelCamelCamel

If your business buys a lot of stock and products on Amazon, this price tracker app could be the right one for you. CamelCamelCamel is a free Amazon price tracker which monitors the prices of millions of products and alerts you when prices drop, helping you decide when to buy. You don’t have to rely on a mobile device to use CamelCamelCamel, as you can sign into this price tracker software and start benefiting from tracking prices and saving money on the desktop.

Keepa

Another app available for Android devices and for Chrome extensions is Keepa. Keepa is an easy-to-use Amazon price tracker, which provides comprehensive price history graphs, price drop and availability alerts, a constantly updated product database and an overview of deals and recent price drops. You can download Keepa for free.