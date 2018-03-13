QuickBooks Accountant Apps Provision Small Businesses and their Financial Advisors

The new release of QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program from Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) gives accountants a platform for making top-rated apps available for their customers.

QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program

Accountants can now provision, purchase and manage apps recommended by accounting professionals and fully compatible with the QuickBooks suite of products. According to Intuit, the goal of this program is to make accountants more effective by allowing them to recommend curated solutions for their clients.

In many instances, these clients are small businesses doing their own accounting using applications such as QuickBooks. But these clients also need other apps and finding the right ones can be an exhaustive process.

In a press release, Rich Preece, leader of Intuit’s Accountant Segment, Small Business and Self Employed Group, explained how the program simplifies app selection, connection and management directly within QuickBooks Online Accountant.

“But more importantly, this new program helps accounting professionals be more of a trusted advisor to their small business clients because they are able to recommend and easily implement apps that help their clients be more successful,” Preece added.

The Program

The apps in the program are selected to meet the needs of accounting professionals around the world, so they will vary by region and country. The first apps available in the program are Circulus, Expensify, Float, Method: CRM, Excel Transaction Importer, ServiceM8, SOS Inventory and Tsheets by QuickBooks. These apps will all be accessible in QuickBooks Online Accountant from the Apps Tab.

When accountants are ready to make a purchase on behalf of their clients, they will get preferred pricing. Intuit says accountants will receive one bill for all the apps they provided throughout the month with an itemized report.

Benefit to Accountants

Many CPA firms are small operations working with minimum staff or none at all. And for these firms, managing clients and figuring out which app they are using or make recommendations takes a lot of time and effort. The QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program makes these two data sets available quickly and easily all within a Quickbooks.

Quickbooks users in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can expect the program to roll out sometime in March.