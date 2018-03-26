Master the Art of Closing a Sale: Remember These 3 Things

I have a friend who just quit her last corporate job. In a matter of two months, she’s managed to have $39,000 of proposals out. She’s also closing sales left and right.

While hanging out with her recently, she mentioned how closing sales is easier than she thought it would be. She had no prospects three months ago. Now, she makes more money in a week than she did at her last job.

Advertisement

What to Remember When Closing a Sale

The same thing happens to me in my business. I sometimes forget just how easy sales can be. Here are three reasons why closing sales is easier than you think.

You’re Simply Solving Someone’s Problem.

At its core, closing sales is just solving someone’s problem in exchange for money. If your product or service is tailored to your audience’s needs, then sales is easy.

For example, I often have people tell me that what I offer is exactly what they are looking for. That’s because I do my research and create offerings that are specific to their needs. This makes them feel like the service is made just for them.

This has been my friend’s experience as well. Because her service is so tailored to her market, it’s easy for her to close the sales.

The Right People Want to Pay You.

Believe it or not, people want to pay you to solve their problems. However, when it comes to closing sales, you need to focus on the right people.

The truth is you are not meant to work with everyone. First, your business can’t solve everyone’s problems. Second, you also need to work with people who have the money to pay you. And third, you need to work with people who have the right mindset. That’s why it’s imperative that you determine who the right people are.

I do this in a few ways:

My marketing either attracts the right people or repels the wrong ones.

I have an application process in place for consultations. I will only get on the phone for a consult if the applicant meets certain criteria.

My funnel has several offerings available for people who are at different levels. For example, if they really can’t afford me, they can get my book. It takes time to build this out, but it’s worth it.

It may take some time to figure out who the right people are, but these techniques can help. In my friend’s case, she quickly learned she didn’t want to work with corporations.

It’s More about your Mindset.

Closing sales has more to do with you than the other person. At the end of the day, this is a mental game. The reason is because closing sales inevitably brings up some of the following:

Your doubts about your skills.

Imposter syndrome.

Issues you may have regarding asking for money.

Any issues you may have regarding assertiveness.

Your faith in abundance.

That’s why your money mindset plays a massive role in closing sales. Because you can have all the sales skills, but if your mindset is off, you still won’t make money. The good news is this is completely in your control.

Republished by permission. Original here.