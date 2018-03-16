Alexa.com Revamps Competitor Keyword Matrix to Analyze Your Competition

If you want to find out the successful search strategies of your competition, Alexa.com, a subsidiary of Amazon, has added gap analyses to its suite of competitive analytics tools to make it happen.

Marketers and site owners will be able to use the new features to close the gap with their competition and discover existing but not previously seen opportunities. Alexa.com will now have Competitor Backlink Checker and new updates to Competitor Keyword Matrix for identifying the keyword and backlink strategies your competition is using effectively.

As part of the different moving parts in search engine optimization, keyword and backlink strategies may not be familiar to most small business owners. In fact, many small businesses lack SEO knowledge, with 54 percent indicating they don’t even have an SEO budget, according to a recent survey.

The Alexa.com platform simplifies SEO so you can focus more on your business, whether its marketing or another industry with an online presence. Andrew Ramm, President of Alexa.com, explains what the new enhancement will offer marketers.

On the company blog, he explains, “By taking advantage of these competitor gap analysis tools – and combining them with our robust SEO research and site audit capabilities — marketers will be able to find, reach and convert their target audience more effectively.”

The Revamped SEO Tools from Alexa

The Competitor Keyword Matrix tool lets you compare up to 10 sites at the same time so you can see keywords different from yours being used by the competition.

The matrix list can include popular or similar sites competing with yours and expose the top keywords responsible for driving traffic to them. When you identify the keywords, you can add those keywords in your own content marketing efforts.

The Competitor Backlink Checker allows you to visually compare backlinks for up to 10 sites at a time. You will be able to evaluate which of your competitor’s sites are linking the most and highlight those that haven’t earned links. Jennifer Yesbeck, Marketing Manager at Alexa, adds, “Armed with this knowledge, marketers can plan their backlink strategy and build an outreach list.”

Give Alexa.com a Try

You can try Alexa.com, including the new features, with a free seven-day trial. If you choose to move forward, there is an Essentials plan for $99 per month and an Advanced version for $149 per month. The features include different levels of site audits, keyword search, backlink checker, competitive analysis tools, pageviews and more.