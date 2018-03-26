Small Businesses Can Now Send Money Using Google Voice Assistant

Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is continuing its integration of Google Assistant in more services as it looks to compete with Amazon’s Alexa and even Apple’s Siri when it comes to payments. The latest effort is being able to send money from your contacts using your voice and Google Pay.

Send Money Using Google Voice Assistant

The new feature will let you send or request money using Google Assistant on your Android and iOS devices. This will be extended to voice-activated speakers like the Google Home in the coming months.

For small businesses already using P2P payment solutions such as PayPal’s Venmo, Apple Pay Cash, Square, or Zelle, Google will be yet another platform you can use to pay your freelancers or receive payment for products and services you provide. The good thing about Google is you know it will be around, so getting your customer on board on this platform will ensure long-term continuity and service. And as of right now it is being offered for free.

Sending Money

Before you send money with Google Assistant, you first have to sign up for Google Pay, which was recently created by merging Android Pay and Google Wallet into a single brand to streamline digital payments.

The signup process requires linking a debit or credit card from American Express, Discover, MasterCard, and Visa from US banking institutions.

Once you have a financing mechanism in place, all you have to do is say “Hey Google, request $30 from John for last night’s dinner” or “Hey Google, send Jane S30 for the groceries” and Google Assistant will do the rest.

When you send the money, Google says it will be available almost instantly. Recipients will be alerted via email, text message, or a notification from the Google Pay app, if they have it installed, so they can cash out. If they don’t have the app installed, the funds will be transferred and they will be prompted to sign up to get it.

As of right now, the new service is only available in the US and in English.