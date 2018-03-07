Waiting for the Perfect Moment to Start Your Business? 4 Reasons the Time is NOW!

Everyone has a formula for doing a business “right.” You know that when you start your business, there’s a right way to build your list, fund your ideas, post on your blog, and do any number of things.

In fact, there are so many things that you’re supposed to do — and do right — that it can be paralyzing. You might be so paralyzed that you don’t even get started in the first place.

Here’s the good news: You can start your business without doing everything right. Sometimes it’s about what you can handle right now. Here’s why:

What Do You Have Available?

Most of us, when starting businesses, don’t have a ton of resources. It would be great to be able to segment emails and set up fancy ways of dividing your audience. But can you afford the software? Or do you just need to start with a low-cost general newsletter?

From web hosting to web design, you might have to make do for now. There’s nothing wrong with that. That’s even true of marketing copy and your social media attempts. I look at some of my early business decisions and work, and I cringe.

But I worked with what I had, started from where I was, and eventually built a successful business. And, even today, everything I do isn’t “right.” Sometimes you just need to do it and move forward.

Nothing Will Ever Be Completely Perfect

You can always improve. No matter the situation, complete perfection is impossible. Marketing copy always needs tweaking. Your prices might not be right where they need to be. Maybe you don’t have your system down just right. No matter what it is, you will never be completely ready to start your business.

If you wait until you can do something totally right, you will never get started. Yes, you need to take some time and thought as you move forward with a business. But at some point, you just have to take your risk.

To a certain extent, all business has some measure of risk. You need to accept that and go for it at some point.

Get Creative

Another good reason to start your business before you feel like everything’s right or you’re completely ready is that it sparks your creativity. You are forced to find creative solutions to your problems when you don’t have everything you need.

Scarce resources often lead to innovation. Take the time to find unusual and creative solutions to your problems. You might be surprised at what you can come up with — and how successful you can be. Plus, it might take you in an unexpected (and maybe even better) direction.

Remember: A Business is a Work in Progress

When you start your business, it’s important to remember that it will always be a work in progress. Market conditions, the economy, your audience, and technology are just some of the things that are always changing. Your business needs to be flexible enough to recognize that.

You will always be making changes to your business. So get started. And learn as you go.

