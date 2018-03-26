Imagine being at a celebration where barbers, ice cream shops and 3 music bands get together. At SXSW 2018, Intuit brought an eclectic blend of small businesses together, all in celebration of small business success. Read our pre-coverage of Intuit’s celebration here.

We caught up with three amazing entrepreneurs and got their advice for YOUR business.

First up, I interviewed the founder of Shed Barber and Supply. We discussed the challenges of scaling a business. Check out our full interview here. Chris Applegate, founder, said that it’s so important to get help as you scale.

I also had a great conversation with Emily, who manages the marketing for Haley’s Cakes and Cookies. Check out our interview here. Emily said that ONE of the many things she’s doing is creating videos that people will want to share — viral videos.

While interviewing Chris of East Side King, he shared the importance of having a company culture. One of the biggest challenges growing companies face is the “fight” for talent. If you have a company that people WANT to work for, you’ll be able to attract the right talent to help you scale and grow. Watch our interview here.

Intuit’s on a mission to help the self employed and small business owners succeed.