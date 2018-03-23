About Us   |   Advertise

It May Be The Shortest Distance Between Two Points, But it’s Also Bad for Business

Waiting for the Other Shoe to Drop Business Cartoon

Lots of times when I do a graph cartoon it’s about what do the lines/bars do that I can express in a funny way. Do they look like something? Is there an extreme change? Is there another visual element I can impose?

But in the case of this cartoon, I challenged myself to come up with something for a graph that does absolutely nothing at all. I even made sure that the line and the bottom axis were perfectly parallel. The only element I added was lengthening the graph to drive that point home.

I like the gag, and I guess that their data is steadfastly comforting, but you just know something is gonna happen soon…

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

