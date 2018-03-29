5 Ways 5G Can Benefit Small Business

It has been confirmed that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will accelerate investment and deployment of 5G technology. The FCC order streamlines and modernizes the permit process for wireless infrastructure projects. The vote to accelerate availability of 5G technology will help small businesses and entrepreneurs be more resilient and competitive.

5G is fifth-generation wireless broadband. Operating with a 5Ghz signal and set to offer speeds of up to 1 Gb per second, 5G will provide better speeds and coverage than the current 4G.

AT&T is the first carrier in the U.S. to rollout mobile 5G. It was recently announced that 12 cities in America will experience standards-based mobile 5G from AT&T later this year.

Having access to 5G could be critical to the competitiveness and success of America’s small businesses.

Advertisement

Ways 5G Can Benefit Small Businesses

Take a look at the following five ways 5G can benefit small business.

Encourage Better Business Communications

From responding to customer queries to communicating with remote workers on remote access software, fast and reliable communications is vital for small business productivity, profitability and success.

Due to the incredibly-fast 5G connection, businesses will be able to stream high-resolution video, audio and images with practically no latency. This will generate huge opportunities for instantaneous communication between customers and co-workers.

With the faster speeds and enhanced coverage 5G wireless access brings, small businesses will be able to improve communications with customers, clients and colleagues.

Get Things Done Quicker

If you operate a business relying on network-related tasks, such as online sales or sharing of documents and files across the cloud, having access to faster internet speeds means your small business will be able to get things done quicker.

Carrying out vital business tasks at quicker speeds will inevitably have a positive effect on business efficiency. This improved efficiency is likely to result in greater productivity among staff, paving the way for lower overhead and ultimately increased bottom lines.

Cloud computing has already become an integral component of contemporary IT infrastructures. Thanks to the reduced latency 5G technology provides, employees can communicate more effectively and efficiently with one another than ever before.

Expand Capabilities with Internet of Things

Connected devices are increasingly evolving the way business is done. From managing production remotely and more efficiently, to speeding up deliveries to customers by connecting all relevant processes, harnessing the power of IoT helps small businesses increase efficiencies and ultimately profits.

5G networks are built to cater to the increasing connectivity requirements of the Internet of Things (IoT). By enabling device to device communications for up to a million devices per square kilometer, 5G will expand the burgeoning capabilities IoT brings to small businesses.

Furthermore, due to the technical improvements of networks, 5G will be more energy efficient than existing network standards, resulting in extended battery life for devices, which, again, helps improve efficiency.

Encourage Small Business Innovation

As Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council president and CEO Karen Kerrigan said in a statement about the FCC’s vote:

“The FCC’s bold action will accelerate the availability of 5G technology, which means our economy and businesses will be more innovative, resilient and competitive.”

One example of such business innovation would be businesses developing interactive virtual reality technologies which enable customers to enter dynamic video experiences.

Through 5G holographic projection, which enables users to view 3D video without the need of 3D glasses, businesses could provide presentations in 3D at meetings, conferences and events.

Such technological innovation would help boost a business’s appeal, helping them become pioneers in their field and giving them an edge over their competitors.

Improve Recruiting Processes and Bridge Skill Gaps

Another way 5G could significantly benefit small businesses is by improving recruitment processes, helping business owners recruit the right talent to help take their businesses forward.

One reason 5G is likely to help improve recruitment practices and results is the advance in video and remote technology. 5G technology removes recruitment barriers, enabling businesses to identify, interview, shortlist and recruit the best talent from anywhere in the world.

Not only can the improvements 5G brings to video and teleconferencing technology mean businesses can find and recruit top talent, but forward-thinking businesses can utilize the benefits of being a connected company with employees working remotely from anywhere in the world.

By helping small business recruit more effectively, 5G technology will help small companies bridge the skills gaps they may have been struggling to close.