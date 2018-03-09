3 Reasons Your Site is NOT Converting Visitors Into Customers – And What to Do

It’s pretty frustrating, isn’t it?

Like many other entrepreneurs, you put tons of effort and energy into establishing your online presence. You have invested time and money into building a website that will attract new customers to your business.

After all of the work, you finally launched your site. Even more, your digital marketing efforts have enabled you to attract thousands of new visitors to your site.

But you still have a problem: only a few of them are actually buying. It’s enough to drive you crazy. Every day, a multitude of potential customers come to your website and then leave without buying anything.

Website Not Converting? This May Be Why

If this is happening to you, it doesn’t have to continue. Chances are, there are some fundamental principles that you might be missing. This post will give you some basic tactics that will help you convert prospects into customers.

They Don’t Trust Your Brand

One of the main reasons why potential customers might visit a site without buying is because they don’t trust the company yet. People buy from brands that are established, authoritative, and credible. Not only that, people want to interact with brands that are interested in their needs.

Fortunately, establishing trust doesn’t have to be difficult. There are several factors involved in getting potential customers to view you as an authority.

If you’re having trouble converting visitors to your website, there is a good chance that your content marketing efforts are falling flat. You might not be creating the type of content that keeps your readers engaged.

There are a few components of a winning content marketing strategy:

Content must be informative. Don’t write blog posts just for the sake of creating content. Make sure that every word carries a benefit for the person reading it.

Develop a plan. Don’t just start writing willy-nilly. Figure out what types of content provide the best value for your readers. A content calendar is a great tool for mapping out the content you will create.

Invite your customers to subscribe to your mailing list. This gives you another way to interact with them. The objective is to build a relationship with people who visit your site.

Another way to build trust is to show your visitors how you can help them. The best way to do this is to demonstrate how you have helped other customers like them. This is where case studies come in.

Case studies are effective ways to tell stories that reveal how your company has benefited other customers. It also gives your readers insight into how your company works.

Testimonials are another way to prove your worth to your prospective customers. Get statements from your happiest customers and put them on your website. It’s a good idea to pepper these little tidbits on each page of your site so that your prospects see them when they are browsing.

It’s Too Hard For Them To Buy

One of the most overlooked aspects of selling online is user experience. Many have made the mistake of making it too hard for customers to actually purchase their products or services. If you’re having challenges when it comes to converting prospects into customers, it might be because your prospects are finding it too difficult to give you their money.

You need to make sure that it is easy to navigate your website. People should be able to buy your products or services with just a few clicks. Otherwise, they will lose patience and go elsewhere.

Easy checkout is one of the best ways to get more people to spend their money with you. This involves allowing customers to buy without setting up an account. Yes, I know you want them to give you their information so you can build a relationship with them, but sometimes, it’s best to give them the option to buy without signing up. After all, your objective is to get them to make a purchase, right?

Sometimes, if people buy from you without setting up an account, they will be more likely to become a subscriber later, after they see how well your product or service works. Additionally, you want to make sure you’re limiting the amount of steps it takes to make the purchase. Don’t overwhelm your customers with an excessive number of steps. Give them a clear path towards getting what they want.

They Don’t See Your Value

Are you absolutely sure you are communicating the true value of your offering? Does your website reflect the ways your company can add value to your customers? If you’re having trouble converting customers, there’s a very real possibility that they are not seeing why they should buy what you’re selling.

Along with creating content, you must also make sure your sales copy is on point. If you’re not an effective copywriter, hire someone who is. It’s that important. Your website needs copy that explains why your customer’s life will be easier, better, or more fun after buying from your company.

One of the foundational factors of writing good sales copy is focusing on benefits, rather than features. Features describe what your product or service does, while benefits explain why the features matter to the customer.

Here’s an example. Let’s say you’re selling chairs. Yes, I know that sounds riveting, but just stay with me here. In this case, you might discuss its ergonomic design and mesh backing. There are several features that go into manufacturing ergonomic chairs. However, your customers don’t care about any of that.

Instead of focusing mainly on how the chair is designed, it’s better to talk about the health benefits of ergonomic chairs. Tell your customer how it can ease back pain. Discuss the risks of sitting in chairs that are not designed for back support. This is what your customer wants to know about.

Final Thoughts

If you’re tired of attracting tons of visitors without converting them, the tips in this article can help you address the problem. The key is to gain trust with your prospects, make it easy for them to buy from you, and show them how their lives will be better after doing business with you. When you master the fundamentals of digital marketing, you won’t have any problems getting people to use your business.