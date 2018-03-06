The Next 10 Websites You Should Visit for Success as a Business Leader

Having a mind open to learning new things and being flexible are two hallmarks of a strong and successful business leader. As a businessperson, whether you are running a corporation or are just flying solo, you will have to learn how to lead your company while educating yourself on how to be a digital marketing, IT, and human resources expert, all at the same time.

And if you insist that you do not have the luxury of time or money to spend on a formal class, you will be happy to learn that the internet has a plethora of high-quality, self-paced educational resources that can help you equip yourself to run your business.

Advertisement

Websites for Building Leadership Skills

Dive into any of the courses and turn yourself into a unicorn leader in your industry:

1. Coursera

Coursera has consistently been a good resource for all things university. This year, more universities have started offering massive open online courses (MOOCs) for free. You can opt to take a course on “Successful Negotiation: Essential Strategies and Skills” from Columbia University or study management approaches such as lean operations from University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School through the site’s user-friendly platform.

2. University System of Georgia’s Six Sigma Online Courses

Six Sigma has been a popular course of study across online educational providers as it equips business professionals with a set of efficient management techniques to transform them into unicorn business leaders. The University System of Georgia offers a specialized list of strategic management courses through Coursera. The range of topics covers both the basics such as the “Six Sigma Principles” and more advanced lessons like “Six Sigma and the Organization.”

3. EDX

Like Coursera, EDX has partnered with both universities and non-academic institutions to provide you with self-paced courses that target business areas you might want to dive into. Interested in learning more about omnichannel retail? How about beefing up on evidence-based technology management? With an assortment of topics and courses, there is no reason for you not to check out the EDX site.

4. HarvardX

Partnering with EDX, Harvard University empowers students from around the world through its MOOCs. The high-quality courses offered are mostly free, but you can also opt to receive a verified certificate for a small amount. The university’s selection of courses is completely beneficial for both professionals and entrepreneurs. Courses include “Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies” and “ContractsX2017.” Taking a certificate course from Harvard University? Not a bad way to start your workweek.

5. Udemy

If your business is going to achieve what you envisioned for it, you need to set clear goals. Udemy offers several courses that will take you deeper into the strategies, tools, and principles associated with establishing structured goals and evaluating the feasibility of such goals.

6. FutureLearn

Since its founding in 2012, FutureLearn has been providing a wide selection of course programs for its more than seven million users. In collaboration with top universities and specialist organizations, FutureLearn offers a massive library of business-related topics, including modern empowerment in the workplace, digital leadership, and even managing public money.

7. MIT OpenCourseWare

MIT OpenCourseWare makes it possible for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to provide higher education on a vast scale. The coursework is divided into core and supplemental courses offered for undergraduate and graduate levels and are taught by the esteemed instructors and professors of the university. Courses include communication for managers, organizational behavior, and business ethics.

8. Canvas Network

Like a good educational content curator, Canvas Network partners with educators and experts worldwide to give both learners and teachers a collaborative space where they can chart their continuing professional development and engage in a fruitful learning experience. Canvas’s free online courses include topics such as quantitative academic finance, project management process, applied investing, and global human capital trends.

9. Kutztown University of Pennsylvania

For more focus on startups and small-business management, Kutztown University of Pennsylvania offers a selection of courses ranging from management development, market insight and research to strategic planning and execution.

10. Class Central

Class Central is not exactly an academic provider but instead curates a giant catalog of MOOCs from hundreds of online course platforms. The site also offers insightful reviews from learners who have gone through the courses offered to help you choose the best online course for your business needs.

If you want to turn your donkey vision into a unicorn, these online courses are available for you to explore any time of the day. Develop into the successful business person that you have always wanted to be.