In the News: More Tech Advances from Google, Salesfloor Target Small Businesses

As small businesses continue to integrate more technology into their operations, new retail trends are being established. This week, Google launched Shopping Actions to increase sales for online retailers, and Salesfloor also announced a new platform for small retailers.

On the point of sale side, TrueRating and Poynt have partnered up to bring the physical and digital world seamlessly together. And BarDog is giving bars and restaurants a better way to keep track of their spirits.

These are just some of the products and services highlighted this week. You can take a look at the rest of this week’s small business news and information roundup below.

Retail Trends

Google Launches Shopping Actions Tool To Increase Sales for Online Retailers

Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has announced a program called Shopping Actions for retailers, which it says has resulted in the shopping basket size of their customers increasing by 30 percent. Google Shopping Actions With this program, consumers can use voice shopping and get a universal cart when they shop across platforms and devices.

Salesfloor Launches Platform for Small Independent Retail Stores

Salesfloor has launched a new version of its app for small and medium-sized retailers to connect store associates and customers. The app brings them together using email, social media, messaging apps, text messaging and online Storefronts.

BarDog Launches New Mobile Liquor Inventory App for Restaurants and Pubs

One of the challenges of running a bar is conducting an inventory. This is because the inventory is fluid (pun intended) and very hard to keep track of if you are not on top of things. The new liquor inventory app from BarDog Technologies looks to simplify the process by matching the content of your shelf directly to the app, making it easier to track.

Employment

15% of Americans Working Side Hustle to Start Their Own Business

There are more Americans working a side hustle today than at any point over the last 20 years. But why are we working ourselves so hard? Side Hustle Stats A new survey from CreditLoan.com of nearly 1,000 Americans who are currently working a side hustle found the main motivating factor is cash. Whether it’s a side business or a second job, 65.

Las Vegas is the Top City where Baby Boomers are Looking for Work at Small Businesses

If you think the edge your small business requires can be found by hiring a millennial, think again. You may find more experience will right the ship. You can find this with Baby Boomers. And Indeed.com says Baby Boomers are actively looking to work for a small business all across the country. Indeed scoured its site of job listings and user profiles to find the top cities in the U.S.

Management

How Did a Small Business Score a Deal with the New York Yankees?

If you’re a small business plugging away, landing a big promotional contract might seem like a long shot. However, that’s just what Retro Fitness did. The growing fitness franchise recently landed a multi-year partnership as the New York Yankees Official Fitness Center.

Marketing Tips

45% of Small Businesses Use Pay Per Click Advertising, Survey Says

Did you know even if you don’t have a website your small business can benefit from search engine optimization? A new survey conducted by Clutch reveals only 45 percent of small businesses run Pay-Per-Click campaigns. And when they do, 86 percent of them pair it with SEO.

MailChimp Launches GDPR Compliance Tools for Small Businesses

The launch of MailChimp’s new tools for General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance will make your life much easier when dealing with individuals or businesses in Europe. The GDPR rules apply to organizations based in the European Union as well as businesses that have customers and contacts there.

Sales

New Tracking Pages Feature from Shippo Lets You Update Customers on their Packages

The launch of Tracking Pages by Shippo is going to allow ecommerce retailers to provide customized tracking notifications for their customers. Post-purchase communication has become a critically important component of ecommerce.

Introducing Service Cloud Essentials: Bringing the No. 1 Support Solution to Small Businesses Everywhere

Ask any small business what’s important for growth, and they’re likely to tell you it’s connecting with customers. That’s why, at last fall’s Dreamforce, we launched Sales Cloud Essentials, an easy-to-use, intelligent sales app for small business teams, built on the world’s #1 CRM platform.

Small Biz Spotlight

Spotlight: Gym Kidz, Inc. Offers Gymnastics Classes for All Kids

Children and aspiring athletes who are just starting out need a special environment in which to thrive. And so Gym Kidz, Inc. was created specifically to give kids and aspiring gymnasts a safe and fun place to learn and practice their craft. With a passionate owner, dedicated coaches and a loyal customer base, the brand has blossomed from a simple dream into a multi-location business.

Small Business Operations

New eBay AR Feature Finds Seller the Right Size Box for a Shipment

The new augmented reality (AR) powered feature from eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) is going to allow sellers to select the best USPS flat rate box for shipping items to their customers. eBay Augmented Reality Box Feature With this new tool, eBay sellers can virtually see if the item fits inside any USPS Flat Rate shipping box and get real-time calculation of shipping costs.

Social Media

Small Businesses Can Now Go Live on YouTube Right from their Desktops

If your small business wants to broadcast live on YouTube, you can now live stream without additional encoders or software on your desktop using Chrome. YouTube announced the new feature on the official YouTube Creator Blog. YouTube Makes Live Streaming Easier The process of live streaming has been simplified to just a couple of clicks, YouTube says.

90% Who Use Mobile Social Media Apps Check Facebook Daily, so Marketers Take Note

In surveying smartphone users to understand how they use social media, a recent survey found close to 90 percent use Facebook every day. The platform is a clear leader, with Instagram (also owned by Facebook) coming in second at 49 percent. Meanwhile, 48 percent of smartphone users reported using YouTube everyday , 32 percent in the case of Snapchat and 31 percent for Twitter.

Startup

This Native American Small Business Just Made History in the Construction Industry

Entrepreneurs should never be afraid to be the first to try something different or to come at problems from a different direction. Tonto Rock Products LLC has made a success of it as the first Native American Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) to be certified for sand and gravel manufacturing.

Taxes

IRS Identifies the Top 12 Tax Scams for 2018

The IRS has released its annual compilation of the “Dirty Dozen” for 2018 highlighting the most common scams taxpayers will likely face as the tax season fast approaches. In announcing the list for 2018, the IRS highly encourages taxpayers to remain vigilant not only during tax season but throughout the year.

Technology Trends

Mondly AR Tool Makes it Easier to Learn Other Languages for Business

If you want to learn a new language for your small business endeavors, a new app from Mondly seeks to make things easier using augmented reality (AR). Here’s an overview of how the new MondlyAR works. Mondly App Augmented Reality Lessons Mondly says its new language learning app is the first to be powered by AR and chatbots with speech recognition.