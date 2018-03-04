Checklist: 10 Places to Put Your Small Business Logo

Once you create the logo to best represent your company, you have to start using it strategically so it can have the most impact. LogoMaker has published an infographic with a checklist of 10 spots where you should use your logo.

When your logo is out in public, you are telling the world you are ready for business. Soon, it starts becoming a brand people recognize. Making it stand out among all of the established logos and advertising is not easy. But it’s very doable, with the right approach.

For small businesses with limited budgets, the task becomes even more difficult. So placing your logo in places where your potential customers will find it is key. With enough exposure, they will become familiar with it, and anytime they see it, will think of your business.

Where to Put Your Business Logo

Here are five of the 10 spots LogoMaker recommends. You can look at the remaining five places in the infographic below.

Social Media Profiles

If you are active on social media, make sure your logo is part of the content you post. Format the logo according to the specification of each channel so your followers can see it, and so the entire image is in full view.

Website and Blogs

LogoMaker says you should showcase your logo on your website or blog at the top of the page, preferably displayed horizontally. The logo should also be next to other items associated with your brand, such as tagline or bio.

While on the subject of websites, remember to create a favicon so it can be in all of the pages of your site. A favicon is basically a miniaturized version of your logo which can be linked to your home page for use by feed aggregators.

Products and Packages

With eCommerce now part of almost all businesses, you are very likely to be shipping packages to your customers. Placing your logo on the product as well as the shipping package lets everyone see where it comes from.

Invoices and Forms

When you send out invoices or forms to be filled out, make sure they have your logo on them. Generic invoices and forms might be cheaper, but they don’t communicate anything about your company.

Business Vehicle

Even if you only have one vehicle for your business and it is your personal car, use it to advertise your brand. This type of passive marketing gets a lot of eyes on it every time you get in your vehicle and drive. As LogoMaker says, your vehicle becomes a moving billboard for your brand.