YouTube Director Onsite Will Help Small Businesses Create Video Ads

If the cost of having a professional create your video ads on YouTube is a deal breaker, YouTube Director onsite is offering this service for free — well, sort of.

YouTube Director Onsite

The stipulation is you have to commit to spending a minimum of $350 in advertising on YouTube through Google AdWords — so not really so free, right? However, if you already use this ad service, you are getting the video service for free. And according to YouTube, it can run you anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000 if you were to pay an independent video producer instead.

For small businesses, YouTube Director onsite could be a game changer. If you don’t have the time or skill sets to create your video ad to post on YouTube, you can now have a professional do it for you. With this offer, you will be set up with an expert who will film and edit a 30-second professional YouTube video to promote your small business.

Nicky Rettke, Group Product Manager at YouTube, writes in Google’s official Keyword blog, “By running video ads on YouTube, you’ll reach potential customers when they watch or search for videos –and you’ll only pay when they engage with your video. With TrueView for action, our new direct response video ad format announced last week, you’ll be able to customize a call-to-action to drive the outcome that’s most important to your business, like leads or referrals.”

Making Your Video

When you are ready to make your video, the filmmaker you are assigned to will help you plan your video and create a script. Once you are on the same page, he or she will come to shoot your video, and will deliver the finished product, fully edited in 7-10 days.

With the video in hand, a Google advertising expert will help you reach your business’s target audience.

To recap: you deliver professional grade content at the cost of $350 in advertising on YouTube through Google AdWords.

The service is now available in more than 170 cities across the US.