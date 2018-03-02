ZaiLab Introduces Call Center-as-a-Service for Small Businesses

ZaiLab has launched the world’s first 100 percent cloud-based, pay-as-you-go call center technology.

The ZaiLab ‘call center-as-a-service’ platform gives small business enterprise-grade call center capabilities. In developing this solution, the company says its mission was to provide the same tools enterprises have access to for everyone else.

Small Business Trends asked ZaiLab founder and CEO Nour Addine Ayyoub what small businesses would be best suited for this software? He said, “Any organization, whether SME or a large enterprise, that is in the business of providing exceptional customer service can benefit from ZaiLab’s technology — regardless of the industry they’re in.”

In today’s highly connected digital business ecosystem, each touch point generates volumes of data, and consumer experience can have a positive or negative impact on your company — depending on whether it was good or bad. Call centers can resolve issues immediately while delivering great customer service. Ayyoub said, “In order to build customer loyalty and provide customers with positive experiences at every touch-point, it’s critical for organizations to keep call centers in mind.”

Features of ZaiLab Call Center-as-a-Service

The pricing model will be of great interest to small businesses because ZaiLab claims it is, “The first company globally to offer a true usage-based pricing model.” This means you only pay for what you use.

The pricing model also eliminates the upfront setup and installment costs. An interactive flow designer with an easy to use editor lets your organizations regulate how customers flow through your center and what takes place along the way. ZaiLab says in as little as 10 minutes anyone in your company can design customer flows and the platform can go live.

The next consideration involves the way the system is built. It is designed from the ground up on a cloud-based infrastructure. Once you set up your account, you will be functional within minutes, the company says. The user interface was developed for a seamless interaction between agents and customers by leveraging machine learning and AI capabilities. Using these features, ZaiLab is able to match customers with call center agents based on their expertise and the customer’s inquiry.

Another feature that leverages the cloud ecosystem is the ‘Single Waiting Room’. This universal waiting room brings together all interactions no matter what channel is used before it is routed to the right agent. Once it is connected, call outcomes, customer satisfaction scores and interaction data are fed to the machine learning algorithm to ensure agents and customers are matched accurately as fast as possible. And based on past customer experience, business value and agent-customer compatibility, the system can prioritize and route calls.

Call Center Ripe for Disruption

Ayyoub saw an opportunity to disrupt the call center industry, especially when it came to the needs of small businesses. In a press release, he said, “With the rise of direct brand-to-consumer models and the importance of providing exceptional customer service, the market was ripe for disruption.”

He added, “Just as accounting, CRM, sales enablement, project management, networking, communications, and marketing automation tools have been re-engineered for the SMB market over the last 10 years, we’re doing the same for call centers.”