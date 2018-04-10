10 Tips for Scaling Your Business and Overcoming Growing Pains

Once you get your small business off the ground, it’s time to consider some strategies for scaling. Growing a business is full of challenges, but it can be easier when you can learn from the expertise of others. Here are some insights from members of the online small business community to help you take that next step in growing your business.

Learn How to Shop for the Best Small Business Loan

If you’re looking to grow your business quickly, there’s a good chance you need some type of funding. To find the best possible loan for your small business, check out this guide from John Mooney of Biz2Credit.

Overcome the Biggest Small Business Marketing Challenges

There are going to be growing pains with any small business, including mistakes and challenges with your marketing strategy. However, if you can learn how others have overcome common challenges, you may be able to navigate those areas more seamlessly. See this Crowdspring post by Katie Lundin for more.

Rebound from Startup Failures

Failure is a part of growing any business. But how you rebound from those failures can determine your level of success. Martin Zwilling of Startup Professional Musings offers some strategies for rebounding from startup failures in this post. And BizSugar members offered thoughts on the post here.

Take Accountability for Your Marketing

It you have a team working to carry out your marketing plan, you need to create a system of accountability so that everyone knows their role and responsibilities. In this Target Marketing post, Kevin Joyce shares some tips for marketing accountability.

Use Big Data and Automation to Get Real Time Solutions

When you run into problems with your marketing or other operations, having systems in place to solve them quickly can make a huge difference. There are plenty of automation solutions and even big data that can help you make improvements in real time. Read more in this Smallbiztechnology.com post by Megan Totka.

Create a Risk Management Strategy for Your Business

Risk is inevitable in any business. But that risk can grow as your business grows. So you need to have some kind of risk management strategy in place. Ivan Widjaya of Biz Penguin discusses some of the options in this post.

Save on Expenses by Working from Home

When you’re working to grow a business, it can be helpful to save as much money as possible so you can create a strong foundation for the future. Working from home at times can be especially helpful in this area. Katie Alteri shares some insights on the subject in this CorpNet post.

Adopt a Value Over Volume Strategy for Your Blog

Keeping up with blog content can be challenging as your business grows. But if you stick to a strategy where you create less content that’s of a higher quality, you can make your blog more effective and easier to manage, according to Rachel Strella of Strella Social Media. See what BizSugar members are saying about the post here.

Become Your Own Best Idea Generator

Growing a business requires tons of great ideas. You’ll need to continually come up with new ways to market, strategize and solve problems. To learn how to become your business’s best source for innovative ideas, check out the suggestions in this post by Susan Solovic.

Use These Overlooked Facebook Features to Market Your Business

Facebook has been a very effective growth tool for lots of businesses. But there are some advanced features that have been largely overlooked. See some of the top options in this Social Media Examiner post by Julia Bramble.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: [email protected]