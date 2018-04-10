10 Tips for Stepping Up Your Content Marketing Game

Content marketing has become an incredibly popular strategy for small businesses — and for good reason. But creating great content isn’t enough. You need to take some extra steps in order to make a real impact. In order to accomplish that goal, check out these tips from members of the online small business community.

Use These Growth Hacks for Your Next Content Marketing Campaign

As your business grows, your content marketing plan needs to grow with it. In order to make your content more effective so that it can continue making a major impact, check out the crazy effective content marketing growth hacks included in this Search Marketing Team post by Hasel Smith.

Brainstorm and Prioritize Your Best Content Ideas

Not all content ideas are created equal. Some are likely to yield major results while others might be less exciting. So it’s a good idea to prioritize your top pieces of content in order to optimize results. Learn more in this Content Marketing Institute post by Garrett Moon.

Boost Your Social Media Engagement Creatively

Social media can be a very important part of a content strategy. But you need to actually engage with followers in order to make an impact. Here are some ideas for boosting social media engagement from Elechi Emekobum of On a Platter of Gold. BizSugar members also shared thoughts on the post here.

Future Proof Your Marketing Strategy

It might not be possible to know exactly what’s going to happen in the future of your business, but you can do your best to create strategies that optimize your business for what’s to come. In this Social Media HQ post, Steve Olenski discusses future proofing strategies for businesses.

Be Deliberate with Your Link Building Strategy

Too many of today’s marketers cast a wide net when trying to build links for their online content. But Tony Wright of Search Engine Journal argues that this strategy isn’t beneficial for anyone, and offers some alternative strategies for marketers in this post.

Don’t Ignore These B2B Marketing Trends in 2018

Trends can make a major impact on your marketing strategy, whether you run a b2c business or a b2b one. Sam Hurley offers some insights on b2b trends for this year in this post on the Digital Current blog. And the BizSugar community commented on the post here.

Consider This Simple Re-engagement Email Marketing Strategy

The content that you create for your email marketing campaigns needs to have a specific goal. One of those goals might be to re-engage with former customers who haven’t recently interacted with your business. Here, Ivana Taylor of DIY Marketers details a strategy for doing just that.

Make Email Inboxes Spring to Life

For years, email marketing has looked more or less the same. But Len Shneyder of Marketing Land believes that more innovations are finally on the horizon. This post includes some more information that you can use to step up your email marketing game.

Learn How to Set Up a Blog for Your Business

Before you can make use of any great content marketing tips, it can help to have a blog for your business. If you don’t have one already, David Reimherr shares an interview and several helpful insights in this post on the Magnificent blog. And BizSugar members offered commentary on the post here.

Find Amazing Places to Promote Your Blog or Website

The actual content that you create online in important. But it can only make an impact if people are able to find it. So you need to find amazing places to promote your blog or website, including the ones listed in this SMB CEO post by Ivan Widjaya.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: [email protected]