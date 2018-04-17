Best Business Fonts for Every Situation

Choosing the fonts to use for your business and marketing materials is a very important part of your design plan. There are several different situations where you’re going to have to pick fonts for specific projects. Each of these different formats has its own set of considerations. Overall, you’ll want to keep your font use to just a few basic choices. But here’s some additional guidance to help you choose the best font for each situation.

Best Business Fonts

Formal Correspondence

For any formal documents or letters, it’s important to use a simple and classic font. Don’t try to get too cute or unique with something that is supposed to appear professional and be easy to read. Times New Roman is one of the most popular options for this type of material. But you can also choose something a bit softer and more modern like Calibri, which is the default font on many email programs.

Website

It’s a good idea to take a similar approach when it comes to the copy on your website. You’ll likely have to choose from the options that are available as web fonts. Times New Roman, Arial and Georgia are all included in this category. If you have a lot of text on your site, it could be beneficial to use a serif font (which includes those little projections coming from the endpoints of each letter), as those tend to be a bit easier to read. However, fonts without serifs are fine if your text is fairly broken up.

Store Signage

When it comes to store signage, you’ll want to choose a font that is bold and eye catching. Consider a headline using something like Futura or Trajan. These fonts can work well for signs with large text or lengthy explanations. The ultimate choice comes down to your personal preference and branding. It can be beneficial to use the same small handful of fonts for all of your signage and marketing materials so they appear to be cohesive.

Digital Signage

Similarly, your digital signage should include a font both eye catching and easy enough to read. Aside from the two mentioned above, you could consider web font options like Verdana or Georgia. These fonts are also clear and easy to read on a screen.

Logo

Logos are meant to stand out a bit more than many of the other kinds of print on this list. Additionally, logos usually incorporate a fairly short phrase, so you don’t need to worry about fonts being simple and easy to read. In this arena, the type you choose should be something that is memorable and in line with your brand. So there isn’t a single correct answer when choosing what font is best. However, examples of more eye catching fonts include Garamond for businesses preferring a classic look or Helvetica for those seeking a more simple and modern approach to their logo designs. You might even include multiple fonts in a logo. However, keep it to two, as any more can look too busy or disjointed.

Gift Certificates

Sans serif fonts often work better on gift cards because they’re simpler, so the glossy material or plastic on the card won’t obscure the serifs or make the card look cluttered or busy. You might include the same font you use for your logo, or something very simple like Arial just to get the information across without any unnecessary frills.

Menus

For small restaurants choosing a font for a menu, you have to consider the brand that you wish to convey. If you’re going for a modern vibe, Helvetica could work. Requiem might be a better choice for a fancy Italian restaurant. Running an old-timey diner? Baskerville can help you convey this theme. Whatever you choose, it’s likely something you should also use in your other marketing and branding materials, including signage and your website.

Brochures

A similar concept applies to any brochures you might create for your business. However, this format could allow you to get a little more creative with font mixing. Perhaps you’ll want to include something bold in your headers, then use a classic option like Calibri for the body text.

Business Cards

Your business card should include just one or two main pieces of information and offer a design that will help you attract more clients to your business. You’ll want to keep it to just one or two fonts over the entire card. Consider including your main logo font and then something very simple like Arial or Times New Roman for your contact information.