20 Amazing Travel Backpacks for Entrepreneurs

A good backpack can help business travelers be extra efficient. You can fit your laptop, a change of clothes and all of your other essentials for a quick business trip and then make it through airports, cabs, train stations and other destinations without bulky rollers or duffel bags holding you back. If you’re interested in investing in a new backpack for any upcoming trips, here are 20 of them to consider.

Best Business Travel Backpack List

Nebula Daypack

A utilitarian backpack priced at $96, this model from Osprey Packs includes a TSA-approved laptop and tablet sleeve designed to keep your electronics safe as you travel. It also comes in several color options and includes a breathable mesh back panel to keep you cool as you make your way through the airport.

Retreat Backpack

A classic option, the Retreat Backpack from Herschel Supply Company comes in a variety of colors and patterns, so it can work for both men and women. Its size also allows it to hold a laptop and a fair amount of other personal items.

High Sierra AT3 Carry-On Wheeled Backpack

This backpack gives you a couple of different options for making your way to your destination. With a classic design, you can strap it on your back as you make your way to a cab, but wheel it through the airport on rollers. It retails for about $75.

Kaban

From the North Face, this backpack is made for commuters and quick trips. It has a sleek design that allows you to keep the backpack on comfortably even while sitting on a commuter train or airport tram. It also has specific compartments for all your electronics at $129.

KAVU Rope Bag

If you’re going on an especially quick trip, you might consider a smaller backpack like this one from KAVU. It includes a single cross-body strap and cotton material with pockets for various gadgets.

Webster Backpack

The Webster Backpack from Tumi offers a classic black, brown or tan leather style that’s a bit of an investment at $695. However, it comes with several compartments specifically designed to keep your electronics safe. It even has an attachment on the back so that you can easily connect it to a rolling suitcase for longer trips.

Timbuk2 Q Laptop Bag

Made specifically for laptops and other tech, this backpack features a sleek and classic look. It also has a padded compartment to keep your laptop safe along with an expandable compartment for clothes and other belongings.

Nike Sportswear AF1 Backpack

This sporty backpack from Nike is expandable and larger than many of the other options out there. So if you’re going on an extended trip and want to avoid the checked bag fees and process, you can use this bag to fit all of the essentials.

Carhartt Legacy Work Backpack

For skilled trade entrepreneurs and others who need a sturdy backpack to bring to jobs, this Carhartt backpack offers a number of unique features. It has compartments for things like your laptop and phone, along with others for things like safety goggles.

Lorimer Backpack

If you’re looking for a classic yet fashionable option, this backpack from Madewell could be the perfect choice. At $198, it comes in either black or tan leather and can help you maintain a professional style while still enjoying the convenience of a backpack.

Hiking Backpack Cooler Bag

For entrepreneurs that enjoy the outdoors or want a way to pack their own food items, this hiking backpack from North Coyote includes a cooler and a good amount of storage perfect for outdoor trips or lengthy rides on a train or bus.

Twister Backpack

From Vistaprint, this basic backpack can be customized to include your business’s logo. So if you want to represent your brand and spread the word even while traveling, or if you’re looking to offer some backpacks to your traveling staff members, this could be a good affordable option at about $10.

Kenox Vintage Laptop Backpack

This laptop bag is meant to emulate a vintage style and comes in a variety of colors for fashion conscious entrepreneurs to choose from. It includes several pockets and storage compartments as well.

AmazonBasics Premium Backpack

A relatively affordable option at $29.99, this backpack from AmazonBasics might not be very exciting to look at, but it includes a padded laptop compartment, padded straps and eight organization sections for other types of belongings.

Adventurer Backpack

From Eddie Bauer, this utilitarian backpack is designed for comfort and longevity. It includes pockets for essentials like your laptop and water bottle, along with nylon and mesh materials to keep the wearer cool as they walk through the airport.

Himawari Travel Backpack

This backpack includes a stylish and expandable design, so it can work both for travel and daily use. It also comes in a variety of different colors and materials so it can be customized to your individual style and preferences.

Under Armour Hustle 3

This sporty backpack offers several different colors and patterns for every style. It also includes a water resistant finish to keep all of your technology and other belongings safe, selling for $55.

Superbreak Backpack

A classic backpack that’s also affordable at about $30, this model from JanSport could work for casual travelers or daily wear. It comes in a few different colors and styles and also has multiple storage compartments.

Yoga Sak

For yoga instructors or other fitness minded entrepreneurs, the Yoga Sak could be an interesting option. The bag is made to carry a yoga mat and any other gear you might have easily on your back.

Leaper Outdoor Messenger Bag

This cross-body bag includes one strap for easy carrying, along with a professional, masculine design that features black water-resistant polyester and brown leather.