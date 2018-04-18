Take Advantage of Shopify Apps – These 15 Will Boost Your Ecommerce Sales

You run a shop on Shopify and you’re wanting to give your sales a boost. It could be time to start taking advantage of Shopify apps. Though with so many apps available, how do you know which ones will be right for your ecommerce store?

Best Shopify Apps

Fortunately, help is at hand, as below are the best 15 Shopify apps to help you manage and grow your Shopify business.

MailChimp for Shopify

With MailChimp for Shopify, you can add customers and their purchase details automatically. You can create powerful automations, targeted emails and ad campaigns to help you grow your ecommerce business and sell more products. What’s more, MailChimp for Shopify is a free application, connecting your Shopify store to your MailChimp account.

Spin-a-Sale

Spin-a-Sale is a unique email pop-up which is interactive and enticing for visitors. The Spin-a-Sale app displays a special prize wheel for visitors, which you can configure. When visitors enter their email address, the prize wheel spins and they can win a random discount. You can customize the app to specific discounts and offers. Spin-a-Sale helps you to grow your email list, generate more sales and increase conversion rates. The app starts at $4.99 a month.

Socialphotos

With Socialphotos you can capitalize on the power of visuals and marketing on the likes of Instagram. When customers tag images of themselves on Instagram using your products, Socialphotos automatically collates them into a gallery. Each image can be linked to your products, helping drive more sales. Socialphotos plans range from $10 – $50 a month.

OptinMonster

You can grow your email list quickly by converting abandoning visitors into subscribers using the OptinMonster app. With intelligent targeting such as Onsite Retargeting, Exit-Intent, Geo-location, and more, OptinMonster helps reduce cart abandonment and boost sales. This Shopify app costs $49.99 a month.

Referral Candy

Referral Candy is one of the best Shopify apps to give your customers incentives to refer their family and friends to your store. With Referral Candy you are able to choose the reward of your choice for unlimited referrals. Referral Candy plans start from $49.00 a month.

Facebook Live Chat Shopify

The Facebook Live Chat Shopify app enables you to provide customer support on your Shopify site via Facebook Messenger. This effective app can also be integrated with other social media sites. The Facebook Live Chat Shopify app is free for up to three websites. Upgrade packages can be purchased costing from $9.99 to $49.99 per month.

Plug in SEO

Another Shopify freebie, Plug in SEO is a great app to help drive more traffic to your ecommerce store by troubleshooting and fixing search engine optimization (SEO) issues. The app automatically checks for issues with the likes of product descriptions, speed, structure, and more. For additional features such as multilingual SEO, you can upgrade to the professional version for $20 a month.

Loox Reviews

Customer reviews are an essential component of successful online selling and none more so than on Shopify. With the Loox Reviews app you can send automatic emails asking your customers for reviews in return for discounts. Positive reviews can help increase conversions and ultimately sell more products. The app starts from $9.99 a month.

ShipStation

ShipStation is designed to help simplify the shipping process for Shopify merchants. You can use this app to find the best USPS rates, aggregate orders from your selling channels, automate the order processing, and create hundreds of labels at a time to USPS, UPS, FedEx, DHL, Canada Post and more. Depending on which package you opt for, ShipStation costs from $9.00 – $159.00 a month.

Bulk Product Edit

Save precious time by using the Bulk Product Edit to edit product prices, descriptions, tags, inventory and more in bulk instead of tediously editing products manually and one by one. This highly useful Shopify app costs $14.99 a month.

One Click Social Login

The One Click Social Login app enables customers to create accounts on your Shopify store by their social media channels. This makes it easier for your customers to create accounts with you, simplifying the buying process for them and, by doing so, helping you make more sales. The One Clock Social Login app starts at $0.99 a month.

Wishlist Plus

Another fabulous free app for Shopify merchants is Wishlist Plus. By integrating this app with your Shopify store, you can learn more about what your customers want so you can connect with them, keep track of items and engagement and make more sales. Wishlist Plus is free for up to 100 items. Upgrade plans are also available ranging from $9.99 to $29.99 a month.

Stock Sync

Save time and simplify arduous inventory tasks with the help of the Stock Sync app. This highly useful app allows you to automatically update inventory quantity, price and more. Stock Sync starts from $5.00 a month.

TaxJar

Say good bye to spreadsheets and hello to TaxJar, the app that prepares and files sale tax returns in minutes. The app will automatically file your Shopify sales tax returns directly to the states for you. In just one click, your tax responsibilities are done and dusted! TaxJar ranges from $19.00 to $99.00, depending on which package you opt for.

Printful

If you’ve not got the room or financial means to have warehouse space for your Shopify store, the Printful app might come in handy. The app provides print-on-demand designs for your products and can print virtually anything. What’s more, Printful will send out your orders for you. Prices vary depending on which products you sell.

There’s plenty of apps to help you make the most of your Shopify store and maximize the number of sales you make. The trick is knowing which apps will work best for your own needs.