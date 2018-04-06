I’m always on the look out for a new take on the good old graph cartoon – specially the line graph variant – so when I ran across the Fibonacci sequence online I knew I had to work it in somehow. The thing is, it’s remarkably difficult to draw well.

If I wanted it to be perfect, I could’ve simply done it using curve tools in Photoshop or Illustrator. But I also wanted it to be hand drawn so that it matched the rest of the business cartoon. So while I found a new take on the line graph, I also created an unexpected mess for myself drawing-wise.

It took a fair amount of tweaking and redrawing and pulling and redrawing and pushing and redrawing, but it finally looked right.

All that – for a punchline most people will have to look up to understand.

Why was this a good idea again?