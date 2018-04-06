About Us   |   Advertise

The Graph was Beautiful – Even if No One Knew What it Meant

business cartoon Fibonacci sequence

I’m always on the look out for a new take on the good old graph cartoon – specially the line graph variant – so when I ran across the Fibonacci sequence online I knew I had to work it in somehow. The thing is, it’s remarkably difficult to draw well.

If I wanted it to be perfect, I could’ve simply done it using curve tools in Photoshop or Illustrator. But I also wanted it to be hand drawn so that it matched the rest of the business cartoon. So while I found a new take on the line graph, I also created an unexpected mess for myself drawing-wise.

It took a fair amount of tweaking and redrawing and pulling and redrawing and pushing and redrawing, but it finally looked right.

All that – for a punchline most people will have to look up to understand.

Why was this a good idea again?

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

