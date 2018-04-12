About Us   |   Advertise

What Can Bud Light’s Dilly Dilly Campaign Teach Your Small Business about Creative Marketing?

by In Marketing Tips 0
0
Shares
|
Print This Article
Email this Article

0
Shares
Email this Article Print This Article
The Daily Caller Publisher Channel Content by
The Daily Caller
What is the Story Behind the Dilly Dilly Campaign Success?

“Dilly Dilly” — Bud Light’s new catchphrase — has taken the world by storm.

Bud Light’s vice president of marketing Andy Goeler talked to The Washington Post about the slogan in an article published Thursday.

Goeler told WaPo that the slogan Dilly Dilly means, “a cheers, a Bud Light cheers.”

He also explained how the ad campaign started, saying, “With a brand the size of Bud Light, there’s a continuing need to put out creative ad content, so we on a regular basis are reviewing creative ideas. It was about June, and we were having one of those creative sessions with our creative agency, Wieden+Kennedy, and they were reading scripts talking about different ideas.”

“This ‘Dilly Dilly’ script came up, and they read it, and it was one of the scripts that kind of instantly had everybody excited,” he added.

Dilly Dilly Campaign Success

Goeler also said that the level of public excitement about the campaign was absolutely huge.

“You wouldn’t believe the emails I get daily with videos. It’s incredible, and it’s permeated so many areas,” he said.

The Dilly Dilly slogan is an absolutely great idea, honestly.

I totally understand the public excitement about the campaign. Who wouldn’t want to say this hilarious slogan?

Republished by permission. Original here.

Photo via Shutterstock

More in: Comment ▼

The Daily Caller

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller is a 24-hour news publication providing its audience with original reporting, in-depth investigations, thought-provoking commentary and breaking news. In six years, The Daily Caller readership has grown to more than 16.5 million unique visitors per month and draws more than 59 million monthly pageviews.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2018, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Take Advantage of Energy Tax Savings for Your Business



Learn how to control your energy budget, where to look for little known energy rebates and loan programs for small businesses and much more.




No, Thank You