Don’t Miss This Important Twitter Chat about Improving Security and Productivity

If your business has a digital presence, the issue of security has to be front and center when thinking about to improve your operations. Not securing your assets is a sure fire way to bring everything to a grinding halt.

Join us for a Twitter chat sponsored by Microsoft 365 and Inc. BrandView entitled “Get More Done and Safeguard Your Business Data: Strategies for Choosing the Right Technology.” You can follow the chat at #SmallBizMatters. The discussion will look at the ways in which you can protect your valuable data and at the same time increase your employees’ productive. The event is going to be held on Wednesday, May 2nd, from 12 – 1 PM ET (9 – 10 AM PT).

Panelists will include SmallHustle.com founder Ramon Ray, Small Business Trends founder Anita Campbell. They will be joined by Bryan Goode, Microsoft 365 General Manager and will be tackling the challenges small businesses face in the current digital ecosystem with tips and tools to solve their problems.

You can be part of the conversation on Twitter by following #SmallBizMatters.

This #SmallBizMatters twitter chat will explore how to increase your business’s productivity without sacrificing security. Panelists for the event include Ramon Ray, founder of the SmallHustle.com, Anita Campbell, Founder of Small Business Trends and Bryan Goode, Microsoft 365 General Manger. You’ll learn about tools, apps and services to improve employee productivity and about the greatest security threats facing small businesses today. Join the conversation on Twitter by following #SmallBizMatters on Wednesday, May 2, from 12 – 1PM ET (9 -10AM PT).

National #SmallBusinessWeek Twitter Chat: “How to Start and Grow a Business”

May 04, 2018, Online, Twitter

In celebration of National #SmallBusinessWeek, join @SBAgov on May 4 at 12:00 pm ET (9:00 am PT) for a Twitter chat on “How to Start and Grow a Business.” The U.S. Small Business Administration will be sharing tips and resources to help small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. Join in the discussion under the hashtag #SmallBusinessWeek. See you there!

DigiMarCon East 2018 – Digital Marketing Conference

May 10, 2018, New York, New York

DigiMarCon East 2018 Digital Marketing Conference takes place May 10th to 11th, 2018 at the luxurious New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square, New York City.

It’s the one digital marketing event you can’t afford to miss! Whether your goal is to reinforce customer loyalty, improve lead generation, increase sales, or drive stronger consumer engagement, DigiMarCon East 2018’s agenda will help attendees enhance their marketing efforts. Sessions will focus on building traffic, expanding brand awareness, improving customer service and gaining insight into today’s latest digital tools. Register today!

WEBINAR: Small Business Doesn’t Mean Small Security: 3 Major Threats You Need to Combat

May 16, 2018, Online

Data breaches, inventory shrinkage, theft, oh my. On average, data breaches cost $3.62 million per breach and stolen customer data costs $141 per record. And inventory shrinkage in the United States is a $60 billion a year problem. Believe it or not, your business exists within both of those realities. Do you know who is accessing your most valuable assets and sensitive information? Do you know what your employees do when you are not physically onsite? On May 16, 2018, at 2PM ET join Nicki Saffell, Senior Security Consultant at Brivo, Sara Polon, Owner of Soupergirl, a DC area small business, and Anita Campbell, Founder and CEO of Small Business Trends, for a discussion on these challenges and discover modern ways to combat these threats – including electronic access control.

TECHSPO Houston 2018

June 06, 2018, Houston, Texas

TECHSPO Houston 2018 is a 2-day technology expo which takes place JUNE 6 – 7, 2018 at the luxurious Houston Marriott Eaton Centre Hotel in Houston, Ontario. TECHSPO Houston brings together developers, brands, marketers, technology providers, designers, innovators and evangelists looking to set the pace in our advanced world of technology. TECHSPO Houston 2018 promises to be better than ever and we’re excited to see all the amazing tech companies and talent that will join us. Register today!

Growth & Success Con

September 17, 2018, Online

This small business virtual conference is dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs at all stages who are stuck in the daily grind of building their businesses and struggle to get solid advice and guidance. An amazing panel of experts in various disciplines and business coaches will share tips & tricks on topics including Growth, Marketing, Management & Business Building for Success. Register today!

