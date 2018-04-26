eBay’s Updated App Helps Small Businesses List Products – In Under One Minute

If you are a seller on eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), a new app update will make it much easier to list your items. As a matter of fact, it is so easy, in a post on the official eBay blog the company claims you can do it in under one minute.

The move to update its app comes as more people are using their mobile device to list items on eBay. The company says more than 13.4 million listings are made on the mobile app every week.

The improvements eBay made to its app highlights the importance of mobile optimization for any business with a digital presence. As mobile continues to become the primary device for connectivity, businesses failing to optimize their sites for mobile will fall behind.

According to eMarketer, retail ecommerce sales worldwide reached $2.304 trillion in 2017, a 24.8 percent increase over the previous year. Of this amount, eMarketer estimates m-commerce accounted for 58.9 percent of the digital sales. For small businesses using eBay as one of the platforms to sell their products, mobile optimization should be a priority.

The New eBay App Update

The new eBay app update comes a little more than a year after eBay rolled out its enhanced mobile platform for simplifying selling. Those enhancements improved cataloging capabilities by leveraging structured data and predictive analytics to pre-populate listings and a more efficient listing flow to simplify and speed up the process.

The new updates to the app will continue to support native Android and iOS platforms by further streamlining the listing process so sellers can do it within seconds, the company says.

All it takes is using the barcode on the item to autofill the data or typing a description, selecting the condition, and clicking “list your item.” This is made possible by quickly going through the hundreds of millions of products eBay has in its catalog and using the data to expedite how an item is listed.

Kelly Vincent, eBay’s vice president of Consumer Selling Product & Engineering, explained what exactly is taking place in the background. Vincent says, “This latest update continues to leverage eBay’s structured data, which helps catalog the 1.1+ billion items on the platform, to instantaneously populate product details, pricing and shipping information in the listing flow. Not only does the catalog facilitate a superior listing experience, it enables buyers to easily find the great deals offered by our sellers.”

Vincent goes on to say there will be more improvement throughout the year as the company continues to leverage “structured data and new technology developments.”

eBay For Small Businesses

eBay is an effective platform for small businesses looking to branch out in eCommerce. It has 25 million sellers with over 1.1 billion live listings, and 170 million active buyers who spend over six minutes on the site are looking for their next item.