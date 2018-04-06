About Us   |   Advertise

What Emerging Technology Is the Biggest Help to Your Small Business?

Technology Trends
There are a lot of emerging technologies on the market today. And they all seem to have business applications.

Unlike in the past, these technologies are available almost right away to small businesses, too. Of course, just because they’re available and accessible, doesn’t necessarily mean they’re beneficial to your small business.

Here are some of the top emerging small business technologies and how they benefit companies like yours.

Voice Search: Asking thin air a question and getting a response. Can you believe we’re in a time when looking things up on a computer or your phone would be a hassle?

Virtual Assistants: You’re probably busier than ever running your business. Use machine learning to help keep you organized at work and on the road.

Chatbots: Plug them in on your website and they can help customers there when you’re not available. Just make sure they’re in working order and are actually a help — not a hinderance.

Artificial Intelligence (AI): Machine learning is helping small businesses gather and analyze data like they never have before.

Augmented Reality (AR): AR is allowing customers to interact with retail stores like they never have before. It’s got the edge over VR right now.

Virtual Reality (VR): It’s a bit expensive and cumbersome still but business applications for VR can help teams separated by thousands of miles.

So, in this week’s poll, tell us which of these technologies is the biggest benefit to your small business.

What Emerging Technology Is the Biggest Help to Your Small Business?

Photo via Shutterstock

Joshua Sophy - Assistant Editor

