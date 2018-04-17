FattMerchant and Biz2Credit Partner to Better Manage Small Business Payments and Loans

A new partnership between Biz2Credit and FattMerchant will further simplify the way in which small businesses can access loans and manage their payments.

FattMerchant and Biz2Credit Partner

The partnership brings together two companies who serve the needs of small businesses with fintech solutions and access to capital. As small business lending continues to grow, the customers FattMerchant serves will be able to access funding from Biz2Credit’s small business lending marketplace.

Biz2Credit has developed an approach to lending with a proprietary platform so small businesses can get the capital they need. The company matches borrowers to sources of capital based on the unique profile of each business. Businesses can access loans from $5,000 to $5 million, which can be delivered in as little as 24 hours for working capital and other applications.

Rohit Arora, CEO of Biz2Credit, said, “We are excited to partner with FattMerchant to help their clients secure financing quickly and easily. Our safe, secure online small business loan application platform streamlines the financing process so that small business owners can focus their energies on running their companies.”

Since it was founded in 2007, Biz2Credit has become a leading online marketplace for small business funding. To date, it has arranged more than $2 billion in small business funding for thousands of companies across the United States.

Reciprocally, FattMerchant is going to make it possible for Biz2Credit’s customers to use FattMerchant’s technology for seamless and transparent payment processing. The technology the company provides gives businesses direct-cost pricing, powerful analytics and omnichannel integrated payments solutions.

These include online payments with scheduled invoices, mobile pay, payment APIs, EMV compliant terminals, full integrations and a shopping cart for eCommerce.

Suneera Madhani, founder, and CEO of FattMerchant said, “Through this partnership with Biz2Credit, our customers gain access to capital through their robust online lending platform. It’s a real win-win for small business owners.”