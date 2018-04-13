Your Small Business Gmail Account could be in for some Changes – Coming Soon

The stripped down user interface of Gmail has been popular since it was first launched in 2004. Fast forward almost 15 years later, and little has changed except a 2011 redesign that simplified the UI even more. Now there is news Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has been working on a new version of Gmail for the web.

Gmail Redesign on the Way

TechCrunch reported the new Gmail will include a fresh design along with some new features, which were listed in the email the company sent to G Suite customers.

With more than 1 billion users around the world, Gmail is used by individuals, small businesses and enterprises as a standalone product or as part of G Suite. The new features will give small businesses additional tools to improve email communications.

The five features for the new Gmail have limited explanation in the email, and even less was said by the company. TechCrunch posted a statement from a Google spokesperson regarding the updates, who said, “We’re working on some major updates to Gmail (they’re still in draft phase). We need a bit more time to compose ourselves, so can’t share anything yet — archive this for now, and we’ll let you know when it’s time to hit send.”

The new features are:

A new and cleaner look for Gmail on the web.

Easy access to G Suite apps, including Google Calendar while you are in Gmail.

Smart Replies currently available on Android and iOS platforms will be available. This is a technology which uses algorithmically-generated replies for fast communications.

Snooze your emails and choose when they reappear in your inbox. This lets you keep tabs on important emails and keep your inbox clean.

Offline support, which Google said it will make available by June 2018, will let you store your emails on your computer so you can access them offline. This move comes as Google is set to retire its Gmail Offline Chrome app.

Whether it is as part of G Suite or as a standalone email solution, Gmail is a reliable tool backed by one of the largest companies in the world. For small businesses with limited budgets, the free version is more than capable of carrying out most of your email needs. But even if you opt to go with G Suite, the $5 Basic and $10 Business monthly plans are affordable for most businesses.