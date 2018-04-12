About Us   |   Advertise

For Entrepreneurs: 17 Little Known Habits of the Most Successful People [Infographic]

17 Surprising Habits of the Most Successful People [Infographic]

If you want to be successful in business (and in life), there are a few important rules you need to follow.

Never pick a fight.

Never purposefully offend anyone.

Never make the same mistake twice.

Never… Okay, let’s just stop that. It’s all baloney.

You know why some people stand out from the crowd and achieve success while others flounder? It’s not because they’re doing everything the way everyone else is.

No, they’re doing things a bit differently. Often, they’re doing exactly what we’ve all been taught not to do!

That’s right, successful people know that sometimes you need to pick a fight, to see just how married others are to their beliefs.

While calling someone out might offend them, sometimes it’s also the only way to get their attention. (Pro tip: successful people are no one’s doormats.)

And the most successful people won’t avoid giving something a try in case they make the same mistake twice. They’ll try and try and try again until they’ve really learned the lesson, which enables them to succeed the next time around.

Habits of the Most Successful People

We’ve seen the surprising habits of the world’s billionaires — now let’s check out the surprising habits most successful people have in common. RODAmarketing shared these traits in a fun infographic at Visually.com:

Republished by permission. Original here.

Infographic by Roda Marketing

Larry Kim

Larry Kim Larry Kim founded WordStream in 2007. He serves as company CTO and is the author of 4 Award-Winning Books on Software Development. Larry also blogs at the WordStream Blog and practices photography in his spare time.

