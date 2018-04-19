About Us   |   Advertise

Help Us Build a Big List of National Small Business Week 2018 Events

National Small Business Week is fast approaching. The annual event is being held from April 29 through May 5, 2018. And we know there are lots of special events to celebrate the week.

This year, again, Small Business Trends has the honor and distinction of being a co-sponsor of the event.

So, we’re putting together a Big List of National Small Business Week events and offers. This list will reach small businesses and entrepreneurs across the country on the Small Business Trends website.

Are you or your business hosting something special in coordination with National Small Business Week 2018? Maybe it’s an event at your store or office. It could even be an online event, like a live stream, that offers support or tips for fellow small business owners.

Or, are you offering customers a special deal to commemorate the week-long event?

Let us know and we’ll include it in our list. Here are the important details you should include in your submission to be part of our list:

  • The name of the event
  • The time and date of the event
  • The location of the event
  • How other small businesses can participate
  • The terms of your special offer

We’ll be publishing and updating this Big List ahead of National Small Business Week and sharing it with our readers.

But don’t delay. Remember, National Small Business Week 2018 is almost here! Get those submissions to us today by emailing [email protected]

Photo via Shutterstock

Joshua Sophy - Assistant Editor

Joshua Sophy - Assistant Editor

