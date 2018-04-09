If you’re like most business professionals, the majority of your day is spent in meetings. Sometimes you can get a lot accomplished during this time.

However, they are often ineffective.

If you want to become more accomplished in your business meetings, you need to improve communication in meetings. You need to effectively communicate the purpose of the meeting, and the actionable takeaways when it wraps up.

Improve Communication in Meetings

Take the Time to Prepare

Before delivering a speech, you always take the time to prepare what you’re going to say. The same thing applies to your business meetings. Before you even schedule the meeting, prepare what you’re going to say. The reason you should do this before the meeting is scheduled is because it forces you to find a clear value or purpose for the meeting. If you have trouble preparing useful content for the meeting, it’s maybe best to hold off or cancel it all together.

Once you’ve prepared, gather your thoughts into key bullet points you can reference throughout the meeting.

Don’t Talk Over Others

If two people are talking at the same time, odds are neither one is being heard. As excitement (or tension) rises in the room, people tend to talk over each other. This is extremely unproductive.

If you get interrupted, refrain from trying to battle the other person for the ears in the room. Let them finish their points, and make sure to address them afterwards. If they try to interrupt you again, respectfully tell them to let you finish before they respond.

Pay Attention to Body Language

Body language is a huge part of effective conversation. When you’re speaking, make sure you are making eye contact with others and that you are sitting in an upright position. When looking at someone in the eyes, it builds trust and makes you seem more sincere.

Additionally, you should gauge the body language of your listeners as well. If they are looking off into the distance or slouched in their seats, odds are they aren’t picking up what you’re saying.

Always try to Mix Things Up

Business meetings, especially long ones, can get very dull very quickly. Sometimes, that’s just the nature of the content being discussed. When you sense things start to go dry, try to mix things up a bit.

If you need to, you can take a break completely from what’s being discussed. Open up the floor to discussion and get everyone reengaged. If you’re diligent about keeping track of where you left off, these breaks won’t serve as a distraction.

Always Summarize and Repeat Key Points

This is something you need to learn for any kind of communication. People often underestimate how well their points are received by who they’re talking to. To be honest, people are generally bad listeners. While you can’t make them “listen better” you can take it upon yourself to hammer home your key points.

After you’ve delivered your message, you should always summarize and reiterate your key points. It will help both you, and the audience retain what’s been said.

Before you head into your next business meeting, make sure you remember the five points listed above. It will help keep your business meetings organized and productive.

Republished by permission. Original here.