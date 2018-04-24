Keep Your Business in the Black — Check Out Profitability Edition of Small Business Trends Magazine

Were you aware that 84% of all small businesses operate in the red? They’ll never make a profit.

Of course, your small business doesn’t have to be one of those small businesses. And the latest edition of Small Business Trends magazine can help. In this issue, we’re tackling the topic of profitability.

And we’ve lined up plenty of experts and their advice to help your small business stay in the black and out of the red.

In our cover story, our Staff Writer Annie Pilon reaches out to an expert for their Do’s and Don’ts for small business profitability. It’s a can’t miss article you need to read today to stay out of the red.

The latest edition also has a great list of Low Overhead Business Ideas. These businesses aren’t guaranteed to make a profit, of course, but all but cut out one of the major reasons why small businesses struggle to stay afloat.

You’ll also want to check out Brent Leary’s one-on-one interview with the star of TV’s “The Profit”, host Marcus Lemonis.

There’s all that plus tips on using new and emerging tech to help boost revenues and keep costs to a minimum and how to keep your employees engaged enough that they actually help you realize a profit sooner.

Subscribe to the magazine today to get future issues of it delivered straight to your inbox. You can do that by clicking here.

Check out previous editions of Small Business Trends magazine by clicking on our archive.