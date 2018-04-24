Epson Adds 3 Printers Designed for Home Offices

The office can now be anywhere, and when you are at home having a solid reliable printer means you won’t have to go to the office to get hard copies. Epson is addressing this segment with the introduction of new affordable and compact printers for the home, whether it is for the family or your home office.

Latest Epson Printers for Home Offices

The three printers Epson just announced come in well under $200. According to the company, the WorkForce WF-2860 all-in-one printer, the Expression Home XP-5100, and Expression Premium XP-6000 small-in-one printers provide features and performance capable of handling the printing needs of this user base. But they can also be used by small businesses in an office setting.

Although these printers have been classified as home office printers, they can handle the needs of small businesses moving to a paperless operation who don’t need an office workhorse printer.

Steve Michell, product manager, Epson America, Inc., explained what each printer is designed to do in the press release. He said, “The WorkForce WF-2860 is an excellent solution for the home office, while the Expression Home XP-5100 delivers great everyday printing in a small footprint and the Expression Premium XP-6000 is ideal for photo enthusiasts delivering impressive prints quickly.”

The WorkForce WF-2860

Epson says this printer is for the Small office/home office (SOHO) entrepreneur. The WF-2860 uses the company’s PrecisionCore printing technology to produce laser-quality documents in a compact form factor. Some of the specs include print speeds up to 14 ISO ppm (black) and 7.5 ISO ppm (color), a 150-sheet paper capacity, 2.4-inch color LCD console, a 30-page Auto Document Feeder, and auto 2-sided printing.

The connectivity features, essential for today’s entrepreneur, include network-free wireless printing, NFC1 touch-to-print capability, and Ethernet. It does all this while using up to 70 percent less power than laser printers

The Expression Home XP-5100

The XP-5100 also has the same print speeds as the WF-2860 along with paper capacity, 2-sided printing, the 2.4-inch color LCD console, and wireless printing.

This printer is compatible with Epson Creative Print so you can create and print borderless photo collages from Facebook and Instagram, customized stationery, calendars, and more.

The Expression Premium XP-6000

The XP-6000 has faster printing speeds at 15.8 ISO ppm (black) and 11.3 ISO ppm (color), a 2.4” color LCD, and a dedicated photo/DVD trays for multipurpose printing.

This printer also prints photos quickly which can be accessed from USB and memory card slots and Android and iOS devices.

Price and Availability

The most expensive unit is the Expression Premium XP-6000 at $149.99, followed by the WorkForce WF-2860 at $129.99, and the Expression Home XP-5100 at $119.99. These are MSRP from Epson, and prices may vary depending on the retailer. The printers are now available through major retail stores nationwide and Epson’s retail site.