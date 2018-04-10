MailTag Chrome Extension Introduces Free Tracking and Auto Follow-up for Business Email

When you send an email for business, knowing the actions your recipient has taken provides valuable information about how you should follow up. The MailTag Chrome extension for Gmail and G Suite gives you unlimited email tracking, scheduling and auto follow-up, for free.

The MailTag Chrome extension lets you take three very important actions regarding the email you are about to send out or have already sent out. The extension does more, but by properly using these three functions you will get more from your email than just blindly sending them out and hoping for the best.

As a free tool, MailTag gives small businesses some of the many benefits of email tracking solutions. If your company needs more services, the Pro version provides more options. The cost is $3.15 per per month when you pay for the year. The free version has MailTag ads and signature watermark.

Features of the MailTag Chrome Extension

When you add the MailTtag Chrome extension to Gmail or G Suite, you will be able to track unlimited emails in real-time. You will know the exact time your recipient opens your emails because you will get alerts. Once they open the email and then click on any link, you will also be notified. And all of these actions can be analyzed.

You can track the performance of your email and figure out what is working with your audience. You can then make the necessary changes to correct what’s not working.

With the Ping feature, you can automate the follow-up process of your email. You can customize the automated follow-ups by sending emails every other day, week or whenever you think is right to improve reply rates and bring your email to the top of the recipient’s inbox.

Speaking of sending emails, you can schedule your emails so they get to their intended destination at the right time. Different time zones, reminders, and well wishing for birthdays, holidays and special occasions can all be scheduled.

Email Stats

An analysis of the hundreds of millions of emails sent by MailChimp’s millions of users has revealed the average unique open rates, average unique click rates, average unique soft bounces, average unique hard bounces and average unique abuse complaint rate by industry.

MailChimp looked at industries from agriculture to vitamin supplements with companies ranging in size from 1 to 50 plus employees. The analysis reveals open rate averages of 15.22 to 28.46 percent, with click rates going as high as 5.13 percent.

The MailChimp stats highlight the importance of knowing if your recipients are opening their email, and what they are doing once they do open.

Even though today’s digital technology provides more ways to reach your potential customers than ever before, email is still a powerful tool. With the right applications, email can be optimized to engage with your audience and gather important data which can be analyzed to gain insights into their behavior.