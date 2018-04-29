Master the Art of Networking with these 8 Tips

Business networking is perhaps the most effective way to build relationships and expand your customer base. And thanks to sites like LinkedIn, connecting with the right people has become a lot easier.

But networking is more than business cards and LinkedIn profiles. Making a personal connection can help build lasting and valuable relationships.

8 Tips for Networking Success

Here are some great tips to get better at networking presented by training company NetWorkWise.

Polish Your Social Media Presence Before Making Connections

Did you know regularly updated profiles receive 18 times more searches on networking sites? Another benefit of updating your profile from time to time is to draw the relevant people to your network.

Personalize Your Profile

A descriptive profile tells people about you, your business and your achievements. And people with summaries of 40 or more words receive more views.

Create Separate Social Media Accounts for Social and Professional Personas

By separating your social and personal social media accounts, you can ensure you reach the right people. Data also supports this. According to a 2015 New Norms @Work study by LinkedIn (NYSE:LKND) and Censuswide, 1 in 3 people say separating social media accounts is important.

Use Photos Effectively

It takes only 1/10 of a second to form an impression of someone from a photo.

Profiles with photos are found to get 21 times more views and 36 times more messages.

Interact With the Same Courtesy Online as You Would In-Person

Online networking doesn’t have to be all serious business talk. Ask your connections about their lives and not just work.

Follow Up with Contacts

A simple tip is to follow up a digital meeting with a face-to-face one, and vice versa.

Leverage Co-Marketing and Co-Branding Opportunities

You can share promotions and advertising with other companies to target a combined audience on various channels.

Attend and Face-to-Face Networking Events with a Strategy in Mind

By making networking mutually beneficial, you can explore greater opportunities for your business. That’s why it’s important to understand what your connections are looking for and how you can support them.

For more networking tips, check out the infographic below: