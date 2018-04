This cartoon came from a scrap of paper on which I’d drawn a graph and then scribbled something underneath in the middle of the night.

In the dark.

Without my glasses.

So, needless to say, I couldn’t read what it said or remember what the joke was the next morning.

The funny part is, after a good deal of racking my brain, that very situation actually inspired the caption for this cartoon.

Maybe I should write more captions in the middle of the night.