PaySimple Teams with Profit Rhino to Benefit Home Service Businesses

The new payment integration between PaySimple and Profit Rhino will remove many of the obstacles home service businesses face when trying to accept payment in the field.

PaySimple and Profit Rhino Partnership

Plumbers, electricians, gardeners and handymen are all examples of the home service businesses keeping homes up and running when something goes wrong. But the way in which they bill and collect for the services they provide is in most cases not optimized for today’s digital world. The partnership between PaySimple and Profit Rhino will make payments possible no matter where these home service providers are working.

In most cases, home service companies are small businesses operating without new payment technologies. But as consumers move away from cash, checks and even credit cards in some cases, the latest technology has to be part of the overall payment system a business has in place.

David Sharp, President of PaySimple, said in a recent press release, “Our integration allows contractors to get paid on-the-spot, enjoying vastly accelerated cash flow and improving the experience for the homeowner.”

PaySimple is a service commerce platform for businesses with a single end-to-end solution which allows them to do everything from accepting payments to marketing services. The addition of these features will give Profit Rhino’s flat rate price book and selling system for the home services industry a more efficient way to collect payments and manage their customers and technicians.

New Capabilities for Rhino Businesses

In addition to being able to accept payments in the field and getting paid on time, Rhino businesses will be better able to manage the time in their businesses for service techs, administrators and owners. This will make small home service businesses more productive by delivering more services.

The services PaySimple will provide include, service point of sale, payment forms and online store services, appointment scheduling, credit card and e-check processing, recurring billing, mobile payments, secure customer management, e-Invoicing, cash flow reporting, and more.

With these features, the challenges technicians face in the field on the customer side will be addressed. Jose Moreira, CEO of Profit Rhino explains, “The integration works to improve overall customer experience for the homeowner as well as address pain points that technicians in the field have been experiencing for a long time.”

The integration is now available to Profit Rhino customers and home service businesses in the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical fields.