Have you taken stock of how secure your business is from inventory shrinkage due to theft, data theft, and unauthorized access to your building or office?

In past market research, Brivo has found that the majority of respondents are overconfident in the security of their businesses. This overconfidence is spurred by a lack of understanding of the real vulnerabilities of many of the current security solutions available.

As a small business owner you need to know that your business is safe. Safe from unauthorized access to your premises and from theft of physical inventory or office equipment that stores valuable or sensitive information.

Let’s break down the vulnerabilities of some of the most popular access control solutions that small businesses use:

The Vulnerabilities

Security Solution Vulnerabilities Lock and Key Keys are easy to duplicate

It is easy to lose track of who has keys to your building or office

There are no tracking capabilities – you do not know who is in your building or who has accessed your building at any point

Rekeying in the event of lost or stolen keys can cost hundreds of dollars On-Premises Access Control Expensive, IT heavy maintenance

Not easily scalable – as your business grows and more locations are added, new on-premises hardware has to be implemented at each location

Updates require manual work from the IT department – creating an environment that is easy for cyber hackers to take advantage of

So What?

How could these vulnerabilities cost you?

The Cost

Risk Cost Lost or Stolen Keys: Rekeying $100 (minimum fee) + $25 per door. Happens up to 5 times per year when incidents like these occur: After a break-in or theft.

After theft of keys to the building.

After an employee loses a key.

If an employee quits without returning assigned keys.

After terminating a key-holding employee. Theft: with no tracking capabilities and no access limiting credentials On average, data breaches cost $3.62 million per breach, and stolen customer data costs $141 per record.

Inventory shrinkage in the United States is a $60 billion a year problem

If your business doesn’t have video surveillance or access control there is no way to monitor employees, visitors or valuable assets.

What Now?

Cumbersome or incomplete security solutions are not the answer for small businesses. There are automated, simple, and secure options available – and you might be surprised to learn there are affordable solutions, specifically for small businesses.

The Security Solution of Tomorrow… Today.

When you think of physical security, what pops into your mind?

Images of giant key rings with an infinite amount of dangling keys, or a security guard monitoring 10 TV screens watching every entrance and hallway might come to mind.

The good news is… that’s old news.

Here is what the security of the future looks like:

One unified security platform

The unified security platform allows you to:

Automate : save valuable time and manual work – view access records and video remotely from your mobile device

: save valuable time and manual work – view access records and video remotely from your mobile device Simplify : manage all components from one system – control access, view surveillance video, and set up alerts to unexpected access events, all from one platform on web or mobile devices

: manage all components from one system – control access, view surveillance video, and set up alerts to unexpected access events, all from one platform on web or mobile devices Secure: control all access at all times – grant or revoke access, set up access schedules based on employee permissions, and grant temporary access to contractors

You can now go beyond traditional security.

Automate the security of your business with a scalable, unified platform that simply combines access control, video surveillance, mobile access and management, and visitor management.

You have a business to run. You always have too much on your plate. Don’t let the security of your business weigh heavy on your mind.

This is your business, your livelihood, your dream. Keep it safe.